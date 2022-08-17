Space Cowboys Get 8-7 Win Over Dodgers

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys rallied for four runs in the bottom of the 10th inning for an 8-7 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night at Constellation Field. Tied at 4-4 through nine innings, the Dodgers (64-48) took the lead in the top of the 10th inning on a three-run homer by Michael Busch. In the home half of the inning, the Space Cowboys (52-60) proceeded to load the bases with none out and scored their first run on a bases-loaded walk to cut the lead to 7-5. Following a sacrifice fly for the second out, Justin Dirden hit a two-run double to right field to win the game for Sugar Land. The Space Cowboys led, 2-0, in the fourth inning when the Dodgers tied the game with RBI singles by Jason Martin and Ryan Noda. Sugar Land went back in front on an inside-the-park homer by Korey Lee in the bottom of the fourth inning after Drew Avans ran into the center field wall and was injured on the play. Edwin Ríos gave the Dodgers their first lead with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. Dirden evened the score with a RBI double in the seventh inning to make it 4-4. Sugar Land seemed poised to win the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with the bases loaded and one out before Dodgers reliever Jake Reed induced a ground ball double play off the bat of Yainer Diaz to send the game to extra innings.

Of Note: -With Tuesday's defeat, the Dodgers have now lost seven of their last nine games and eight of their last 11 games, including four of their last five on the road. It was the fourth time an opponent has collected a walk-off win this year, and it was the largest deficit overcome by an opponent in their final at-bat this season.

-Tuesday marked the first time the Dodgers had played extra innings on the road this season, and they fell to 3-3 in extra-inning games this season. Four of OKC's six games in extras have been against Sugar Land, with the Dodgers taking each of the first three games.

-Michael Busch connected on a three-run homer for a second straight game and finished 2-for-4 with a walk. Over the last two games, Busch is 7-for-10 with two homers and eight RBI. He now has 15 home runs with Oklahoma City and 26 home runs overall this year, and his overall RBI total is up to 85 between OKC and Double-A Tulsa.

-Edwin Ríos hit his first home run during his rehab assignment with a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning. He went 1-for-4 and drew a walk while playing nine innings at third base. Ríos is now on a 12-game hitting streak, going is 16-for-50 (.320) with a home run and five doubles. He owns the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player and his longest hitting streak since a 14-game stretch with OKC July 21-Aug. 20, 2019. Ríos was initially placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List June 3 with a right hamstring injury and was transferred to the 60-day IL June 22.

-Drew Avans saw his 50-game on-base streak end after two plate appearances, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout and a groundout. Avans left the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with injury after running into the center field wall while attempting to make a catch. The 50-game streak tied for the second-longest on-base streak in the Minors this season and fell one game shy of tying the longest streak of the season across the Minors. It was the longest on-base streak by an OKC player during the MLBAM era (since 2005) and the longest in the PCL since a 66-game streak by Nashville's Nick Martini in 2018. Tuesday was the first time since June 10 Avans did not reach base and just the second time in his last 66 games he did not reach base.

-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen made the second appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched a scoreless sixth inning to protect a one-run lead. Treinen faced five batters, with two batters reaching on an error and a single. He ended his outing by striking out Korey Lee with two runners on base. Treinen threw 17 pitches, with 12 strikes.

