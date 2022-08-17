Shea Langeliers Called up, Makes MLB Debut with the A's in Texas
August 17, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release
The A's No. 1 prospect is on his way to the big leagues.
Oakland on Tuesday called up catcher Shea Langeliers to make his Major League debut. Ranked as the No. 28 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, Langeliers has put together a .283/.366/.510 slash line with 40 extra-base hits in 92 games at Triple-A Las Vegas this year.
The 24-year-old was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, and he was acquired, along with Cristian Pache, Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes, prior to the season as a key part of the trade that sent first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta.
Langeliers has showcased his 60-grade power in the Minors, bashing 41 home runs since the start of last season. He also homered and took home MVP honors in the 2022 SiriusXM Futures Game.
But Langeliers also provides plenty of value behind the plate. He has one of the best arms of any Minor Leaguer at any position and threw out 42% of potential basestealers in 2021.
Shea Langeliers Called up, Makes MLB Debut with the A's in Texas
