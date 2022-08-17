Reno Aces Announce Promotions for Final Month of the 2022 Home Schedule
August 17, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces released their promotional schedule today for all remaining home games for fans to view, with Individual Game tickets currently on sale on RenoAces.com.
Special Events
Los Corazones de Reno Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration (Thursday, September 15 and Friday, September 16), presented by Nevada Health Link, KOLO 8 News Now, and JUAN 101.7. Full details:
Thursday, September 15 vs. Sacramento River Cats
Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7
Face painting for kids will be available on the concourse from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Adults are encouraged to stop by the top of Section 104 pregame to pick-up a Mexican Loteria card to play along between innings
Food & beverage specials, including:
Coors Light Thirsty Thursday presented by 100.1 We FM means $2 Coors Light and $4 Aceball Ale drafts in-stadium
The videoboard and in-game entertainment will also feature educational and entertaining elements specific to the Hispanic community
Friday, September 16 vs. Sacramento River Cats
Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7
TBD Dancing Celebrity characters will be in-stadium for photos and interactions with fans
Food & beverage specials
Fireworks Friday presented by ITS Logistics & Ten Country 97.3 means before, during, and post-game fireworks to add to the celebration
The videoboard and in-game entertainment will also feature educational and entertaining elements specific to the Hispanic community
Aces T-Shirt Giveaway (Saturday, September 17) presented by T-Mobile will return another fan-favorite wearable giveaway. Fans are encouraged to arrive early if they would like to receive one, quantities are limited.
Fan Appreciation Day (Sunday, September 18) presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union.
Aces' 4-Pack Pint Glass Giveaway
Supplies are limited, fans are strongly advised to arrive early if they would like to receive one
10th Anniversary Championship Celebration
Honoring the 2012 Triple-A National Champions Reno Aces
Konrad Schmidt, a catcher on the team who now resides locally, will be in-attendance and will meet & greet fans on the concourse for 20 minutes once gates open. He will also be throwing a ceremonial first pitch and joining Aces' Broadcaster Zack Bayrouty on the Aces Digital Network/MiLB.TV for an inning.
Current Aces' Hitting Coach Mark Reed and '12 Aces member will be acknowledged pregame
Commemorative t-shirts will be available for purchase in the Biggest Little Team Shop
A special pregame ceremony will take place on-field, including an unveiling of a new 2012 championship banner at Greater Nevada Field
Five (5) National Automobile Museum cars to be on display in the front plaza for fans to view and take photographs with
Navy Week Celebration (Monday, September 26), in collaboration with the United States Navy. Buy one, get one ticket free discounts will be available to all active and retired military members. Planned activities:
Pregame swearing-in ceremony
The Naval band is scheduled to appear and play as fans enter Greater Nevada Field
Ceremonial First Pitch, National anthem and Color Guard provided by the U.S. Navy
September's Daily Deals will remain the same:
September Daily Deals
Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00, and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00
Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com
Military and First Responder Wednesdays - Buy One, Get One Ticket Free for active or retired military members and first responders with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online
Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by 100.1 We FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts or $4.00 Aceball Ale drafts
Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 97.3
Super Saturdays - Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway
Saturday, September 17 -
Aces T-Shirt Giveaway presented by T-Mobile
Family Sundays presented by the Washoe County Health District and 106.9 MORE FM - $1 Hot Dogs
Dog Days presented by Mars Petcare
Wednesday, September 14
For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays
The Reno Aces will be home for nine (9) combined home games featuring matchups against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, and Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Tickets for the remainder of the 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.
