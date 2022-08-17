El Paso Evens the Series with 7-5 Win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (60-53) dropped game two to the El Paso Chihuahuas (62-50) by a final score of 7-5 on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock LHP Kolby Allard (1-2, 4.73) was tagged with the loss after allowing six earned runs, six hits and one walk during his 5.0-inning start. The southpaw also struck out five. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (6-7, 6.73) earned the win with 5.0 innings that saw four earned runs, seven hits, four walks and four strikeouts. Chihuahuas RHP Ray Kerr earned a save with a scoreless ninth-inning performance.

Along the Train Tracks:

El Paso was the first team on the board as C Luis Campusano hit a two-run home run in the first inning that scored LF Taylor Kohlwey, who had reached first on a force out.

The Chihuahuas posted two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. RF Luis Liberato hit a dinger to score SS C.J. Hinojosa in the fourth before 3B Kervin Pichardo launched a solo shot and CF Jose Azocar rounded the bases in the fifth to make it a 6-0 game.

Round Rock trimmed the lead to 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth frame with two home runs. 2B Ryan Dorow knocked a solo shot into left field to start the inning. With one out, CF Nick Solak and 1B Andy Ibáñez singled before 3B Josh Jung cleared the bases with a three-run homer.

The visitors added one run in the seventh as Kohlwey doubled with two outs then scored as Campusano singled into right field.

The Express responded in the eighth when LF Sandro Fabian blasted a 472-foot home run into left field. E-Train RHP Chase Lee retired the side in the top of the ninth inning and DH Kole Calhoun worked a walk in the home-half, but Round Rock couldn't shake El Paso's 7-5 lead that held to be final.

E-Train Excerpts:

DH Kole Calhoun batted fourth in the first start of his Major League rehab on Wednesday night. He finished the contest 1-for-3 with two walks and one strikeout.

Round Rock 3B Josh Jung went yard for the second night in a row and tallied his third three-run homer of the series. Jung finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, one run scored and one walk.

E-Train batters LF Sandro Fabian and 2B Ryan Dorow also posted multi-hit nights with two apiece. Both knocked home runs and finished the game 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Express reliever RHP Kyle Cody made his first appearance since joining the team and tossed 1.2 innings that saw one run on three hits and one walk with one punchout.

RHP Jesus Tinoco and RHP Chase Lee both posted hitless outings out of the bullpen as Tinoco threw 1.1 frames and Lee tossed one. Both relievers struck out two Chihuahua batters.

Next up: The two teams meet for game three on Thursday night at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Cole Winn (8-3, 5.65) is set to toe the rubber against Chihuahuas RHP Matt Waldron (1-4, 8.91). First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

