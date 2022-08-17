Aviators Host Sacramento (August 19-21) & Sugar Land (August 23-28) in 9-Game Homestand at Las Vegas Ballpark

August 17, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in the opener of the three-game series on Friday, August 19 at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The ninth homestand will consist of nine games from Friday-Sunday, August 19-21 against the River Cats and a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, August 23-28 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. All games are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. The PCL will have an off day on Monday, August 22.

Game four of the homestand on Tuesday, August 23 vs. Sugar Land will feature the ninth of 10 games broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14. The Space Cowboys will be making their first all-time appearance to Las Vegas.

The Aviators, 56-57, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a 10-game road trip in Northern California against Sacramento on Wednesday, August 17. The Aviators/River Cats are playing a home-and-home six-game series which began in Sacramento on Monday, August 15. The two teams will have an off day on Thursday, August 18.

PCL West Division:

Reno Aces, 63-49 (.563) - -

Las Vegas Aviators, 56-57 (.496), 7.5 GB

Note: Las Vegas and Reno remaining schedule between the two teams (12 games): August 30 - September 4 at Reno; September 20-25 at Las Vegas.

The 2022 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with three road exceptions on July 4, August 15, September 26) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

The Aviators are in their 40th calendar season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (118 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) consists of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. West Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; East Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Friday, August 19: *Aviators T-Shirt Night

Saturday, August 20: *Free Hat Night

Tuesday, August 23: *Reyes de Plata Bobblehead Night - Yurview Cox Cable 14

Wednesday, August 24: Bark in the Park

Thursday, August 25: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, August 26: *Ceramic Las Vegas Ballpark Replica

Saturday, August 27: *Aviators Football Jersey Night

*first 2,000 fans through the gate

2022 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 54 dates, Las Vegas total is 377,344 (3rd in PCL) for an average of 6,988 with nine sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,368 (sellout) vs. Round Rock on July 3 and the all-time attendance total now stands at 13,418,516. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 39 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-22).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over three seasons (2019, 2021 -) is 1,456,647, which includes 62 sellouts. In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

LAS VEGAS BALLPARK TOP THREE CROWDS:

Tacoma (May 14, 2019) 12,111

Albuquerque (August 16, 2019) 11,757

Round Rock (July 3, 2022) 11,368

Triple-A Attendance Leaderboard:

461,939 (58 dates, 7,964 average): Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, International League

414,041 (56 dates, 7,394 average): Worcester Red Sox, Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, International League

412,560 (55 dates, 7,501 average): Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, International League

401,159 (54 dates, 7,429 average): Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, International League

AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (September 18 & 25) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 7:05 p.m. games (August 21, 28) from 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com.

The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $29.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Berm/Standing Room Only: $13.00 + Fees

Club Prime: $55.00 + Fees

Club Box: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

Sacramento's roster features one of the top 10 prospects in the Giants organization, according to Baseball America: outfielder Heliot Ramos (No. 4). Jolbert Cabrera, River Cats fundamentals coach, was as an outfielder with the Las Vegas 51s (Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in 2002.

Sugar Land's roster features three of the top 10 prospects in the Astros organization, according to Baseball America: Top prospect: catcher Korey Lee; right-handed pitcher Hunter Brown (No. 3) and right-handed pitcher Peter Solomon (No. 10).

Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings''): Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced the continued long-term commitment to, and the expansion of, the celebration of its U.S. Latino fans and communities through the unveiling of a record number of teams participating in the 2022 Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) campaign and event series. Each of the 85 participating MiLB teams (70% participating), covering 33 U.S. states, will transform its on-field brand to a culturally relevant Latino persona, representing an extension of the team's and community's identity. Copa de la Diversión established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with U.S. Latinos nationwide

The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for five seasons (2017-19, 2021-22). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. The 2022 Reyes de Plata Tuesday remaining home schedule: August 23, September 13, September 20.

Following the homestand, the PCL will have an off day on Monday, August 29. The Aviators will then embark on a season-long 12-game road trip beginning in Northern Nevada against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Tuesday, August 30 at Greater Nevada Field. The six-game series will run through Sunday, September 4. Following an off day on Labor Day (Monday, September 5), Las Vegas will travel to Northern California to face the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, September 6-11.

Aviators on Radio in 2022: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM and on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 22nd season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 35th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 11-time recipient (seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2021, Langer also completed his 10th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

2022 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.