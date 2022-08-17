Justin Dirden Sends Space Cowboys to Comeback Walk-Off Win

(SUGR LAND, Texas) - Justin Dirden has enjoyed one of the best offensive seasons in the Houston Astros minor league system in 2022.

He made his Constellation Field debut Tuesday night as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys opened a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Dirden capped a four-run 10th-inning comeback with a two-run walk-off double to send the Space Cowboys to an 8-7 win.

Corey Julks and Alex De Goti came around to score on Dirden's double down the right-field line. Taylor Jones got the inning started with a double. Julks then walked, with De Goti working a walk of his own to score Yainer Diaz, who began the inning on second base.

David Hensley's sacrific fly brought home Jones to set up Dirden's game-winning double. Dirden finished the night 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI. He has hit .370 (10x27) with five doubles, a home run and 11 RBI through his first six games at the Triple A level. Dirden leads Astros minor leaguers with 37 doubles this season.

The Space Cowboys jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second on RBI singles from Julks and Jones. Oklahoma City knotted the game at 2-2 in the fourth and Korey Lee gave the Space Cowboys the lead once again in the fourth with a solo inside-the-park home run on a fly ball to center field. It was Lee's 14th home run this season. He's tied for first in the Pacific Coast League with four home runs this month.

Dirden tied the game at 4-4 in the seventh with an opposite double, helping send the game to extra innings.

Michael Busch untied the game in the top half of the 10th with a three-run home run. The Space Cowboys then rallied for four runs in the bottom half for the win. They have won nine of their last 10 games and have gone 10-3 in August.

Blake Taylor made the first appearance of his MLB Rehab Assignment on Tuesday. Taylor completed one inning, tossing 21 pitches and picking up two strikeouts. He has been on the Injured List since June 4 with left elbow discomfort.

The Space Cowboys are scheduled to start Shawn Dubin for game two of the series at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday at Constellation Field. Oklahoma City is scheduled to start Michael Grove.

