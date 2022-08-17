Aces Capture Stone Garrett's the Call to the Majors
August 17, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Former Reno Aces outfielder Stone Garrett had his contract selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks today and "Received the call to the Majors" for the first time in his professional career.
He will be playing left field and batting fifth in the starting lineup for the Arizona Diamondbacks as they square off tonight against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, with the first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. PST.
The Reno Aces staff captured the moment manager Stone Garrett called his parents to share the news of his promotion. The video content of this special moment will be airing across the Arizona Diamondbacks' social media channels and Bally's Arizona.
The Sugar Land, Texas, native was on the Aces' Opening Day roster and played in 103 games with the club. During that time, he hit .275 (107-for-389) with Pacific Coast League-leading 28 home runs and 95 RBI. He also leads the league in extra-base hits (54) and total bases (221).
He joins outfielder Alek Thomas, left-handed pitcher Tyler Holton, infielder Buddy Kennedy, and left-handed pitcher Tommy Henry. They also made their MLB debuts this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, through Sunday, August 21. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 17, 2022
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. ABQ (7:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Oklahoma City - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Aces Capture Stone Garrett's the Call to the Majors - Reno Aces
- Shea Langeliers Called up, Makes MLB Debut with the A's in Texas - Las Vegas Aviators
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 16, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aviators Host Sacramento (August 19-21) & Sugar Land (August 23-28) in 9-Game Homestand at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas Aviators
- Reno Aces Announce Promotions for Final Month of the 2022 Home Schedule - Reno Aces
- Salt Lake Wins Series Opener 10-2 - Salt Lake Bees
- Chihuahuas Lose 9-4 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Space Cowboys Get 8-7 Win Over Dodgers - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Pereda Plates Jackson, Rodriguez Strikes Out 3 As River Cats Fall To Aviators - Sacramento River Cats
- Tacoma Cruises Past Albuquerque in Series Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
- Canzone Goes Deep in Aces' 10-2 Loss to Bees - Reno Aces
- Round Rock Takes Game One over El Paso with 9-4 Final - Round Rock Express
- Justin Dirden Sends Space Cowboys to Comeback Walk-Off Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Aces Capture Stone Garrett's the Call to the Majors
- Reno Aces Announce Promotions for Final Month of the 2022 Home Schedule
- Canzone Goes Deep in Aces' 10-2 Loss to Bees
- Reno Aces Return Home Tomorrow for Only Full Homestand in August
- Honoring Two Grandchildren's Legacies; a Local Grandfather Will be Recognized at August 19 Reno Aces Game