Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Oklahoma City
August 17, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown, who is set to appear in relief Wednesday, leads the Pacific Coast League with a 2.45 ERA and a .190 opponent's batting average, is tied for first with 118 strikeouts and is second with a 1.12 WHIP. He's averaged 11.59 strikeouts-per-nine-innings, which is best of all Triple A pitchers (min. 90 IP). Brown is rated as the top Astros prospect and the No. 71 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.
SWEET LEW: Over his last nine games, Lewis Brinson has hit .447 (17x38) with three home runs and nine RBI. He has reached base safely in 17 straight games. It's the longest active on-base streak for the Space Cowboys and tied for the fourth longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Brinson has hit .369 (24x65) with five home runs and 14 RBI throughout the on-base streak. Brinson leads the PCL with a 1.214 OPS in August and is second with a .429 averaege. On the season, Brinson is seventh in the PCL with a .558 slugging percentage.
WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 17, 2022
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. ABQ (7:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Oklahoma City - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Aces Capture Stone Garrett's the Call to the Majors - Reno Aces
- Shea Langeliers Called up, Makes MLB Debut with the A's in Texas - Las Vegas Aviators
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 16, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aviators Host Sacramento (August 19-21) & Sugar Land (August 23-28) in 9-Game Homestand at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas Aviators
- Reno Aces Announce Promotions for Final Month of the 2022 Home Schedule - Reno Aces
- Salt Lake Wins Series Opener 10-2 - Salt Lake Bees
- Chihuahuas Lose 9-4 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Space Cowboys Get 8-7 Win Over Dodgers - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Pereda Plates Jackson, Rodriguez Strikes Out 3 As River Cats Fall To Aviators - Sacramento River Cats
- Tacoma Cruises Past Albuquerque in Series Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
- Canzone Goes Deep in Aces' 10-2 Loss to Bees - Reno Aces
- Round Rock Takes Game One over El Paso with 9-4 Final - Round Rock Express
- Justin Dirden Sends Space Cowboys to Comeback Walk-Off Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Space Cowboys Stories
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Oklahoma City
- Justin Dirden Sends Space Cowboys to Comeback Walk-Off Win
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Oklahoma City
- Space Cowboys Host Oklahoma City Dodgers for Six-Game Homestand
- Justin Dirden Homers as Space Cowboys Close out Road Trip