Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Oklahoma City

August 17, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown, who is set to appear in relief Wednesday, leads the Pacific Coast League with a 2.45 ERA and a .190 opponent's batting average, is tied for first with 118 strikeouts and is second with a 1.12 WHIP. He's averaged 11.59 strikeouts-per-nine-innings, which is best of all Triple A pitchers (min. 90 IP). Brown is rated as the top Astros prospect and the No. 71 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

SWEET LEW: Over his last nine games, Lewis Brinson has hit .447 (17x38) with three home runs and nine RBI. He has reached base safely in 17 straight games. It's the longest active on-base streak for the Space Cowboys and tied for the fourth longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Brinson has hit .369 (24x65) with five home runs and 14 RBI throughout the on-base streak. Brinson leads the PCL with a 1.214 OPS in August and is second with a .429 averaege. On the season, Brinson is seventh in the PCL with a .558 slugging percentage.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

