Salt Lake Wins Series Opener 10-2

August 17, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees opened up a six game series in Reno with a solid 10-2 win over the first place Aces on Tuesday night. Starting pitcher Davis Daniel authored his fifth quality start, as he went six innings and allowed just two runs, one earned, on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Elvis Peguero worked a three up, three down seventh and Brian Moran shutout Reno over the eighth and ninth to close out the win.

The Bees jumped in front in the first inning on back to back solo homers by Michael Stefanic and Dillon Thomas. Jake Palomaki delivered an RBI single in the fourth to stretch the lead to 3-0. After Reno scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth, Salt Lake plated three more runs in the fifth on a two run single by Thomas and on a run scoring double play. They would add one more in the seventh on an RBI triple by Kean Wong and three more in the ninth on an RBI single by Thomas, a run scoring ground out by Wong and a sacrifice fly by Jake Gatewood. Thomas would lead the fourteen hit attack with three hits and four runs batted in, while Wong added two hits and two RBI. Stefanic would chip in with three hits and one RBI.

