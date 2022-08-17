Round Rock Takes Game One over El Paso with 9-4 Final

August 17, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (60-52) rolled to a 9-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (61-50) in Tuesday's series opener at Dell Diamond. 3B Josh Jung drove in over half of the E-Train's runs with two, three-run home runs during the contest.

Round Rock reliever RHP Tyler Duffey (1-0, 0.00) earned the win in his first appearance for the Express. The righty tossed 1.0 inning that saw one unearned run on two hits and one walk. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-4, 4.72) went home with the loss after allowing five runs, seven hits and two strikeouts during a 2.0-inning start.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock was the first team on the board as LF Nick Solak launched a solo home run to right field in the second at-bat of the game.

The Express added to its lead with four runs in the second frame when back-to-back doubles from 1B Nick Tanielu and 2B Diosbel Arias plated the first. Solak joined Arias on base with a single before 3B Josh Jung blasted a 426-foot home run into center field. The three-run bomb gave Round Rock a 5-0 lead.

El Paso trimmed the lead to 5-1 in the fourth. C Luis Campusano hit a leadoff single, moved to second as 1B Taylor Kohlwey worked a walk and finished his trip on a Brett Sullivan flyout and Express error.

The good guys didn't let off the brakes as the E-Train plated three more in the sixth inning. After Arias worked a one-out, Solak reached on a two-out walk. Both scored as Jung hit his second three-run dinger of the night. This hit traveled 439 feet and pushed Round Rock's lead to 8-1.

Both teams added runs in the eighth inning. El Paso LF Luis Liberato hit a three-run home run in the top of the frame to make it an 8-4 contest before Arias tallied a solo homer in the home-half to put Round Rock on top 9-4. The Chihuahuas went down in order as Express RHP Nick Snyder sealed the victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express 3B Josh Jung was responsible for six of the team's nine runs on Tuesday night after hitting two, three-run home runs. Jung went 3-for-5 with six RBI and two runs scored. The infielder's first dinger traveled 426 feet and second went 439.

LF Nick Solak and 2B Diosbel Arias also tallied three hits on the night. Solak hit 3-for-4 with one RBI, three runs scored and one walk while Arias finished a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBI, three runs scored and one walk. Both went yard once during the win.

Round Rock RHP A.J. Alexy made his first start since June 26 and tossed a scoreless 3.0-inning outing that saw three hits, one walk and one punchout.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso will play for game two of the series on Wednesday night. Express LHP Kolby Allard (1-1, 4.08) is slated to start against Chihuahuas LHP Ryan Weathers (5-7, 6.71). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.