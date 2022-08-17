OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 16, 2022

Oklahoma City Dodgers (64-48) at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (52-60)

Game #113 of 150/Road #53 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Marshall Kasowski (1-0, 2.09)/RHP Michael Grove (0-3, 4.50) vs. SUG-RHP Shawn Dubin (1-4, 6.00)

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers will try to even their series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field after dropping Tuesday's series opener in 10 innings. The Dodgers are trying to avoid a 0-2 start in a second straight series and have only started one road series 0-2 all season.

Last Game: The Sugar Land Space Cowboys rallied for four runs in the bottom of the 10th inning for an 8-7 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night at Constellation Field. Tied at 4-4 through nine innings, the Dodgers took the lead in the top of the 10th inning on a three-run homer by Michael Busch. In the home half of the inning, the Space Cowboys proceeded to load the bases with none out and scored their first run on a bases-loaded walk to cut the lead to 7-5. Following a sacrifice fly for the second out, Justin Dirden hit a two-run double to right field to win the game for Sugar Land. The Space Cowboys led, 2-0, in the fourth inning when the Dodgers tied the game with RBI singles by Jason Martin and Ryan Noda. Sugar Land went back in front on an inside-the-park homer by Korey Lee in the bottom of the fourth inning after Drew Avans ran into the center field wall and was injured on the play. Edwin Ríos gave the Dodgers their first lead with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. Dirden evened the score with a RBI double in the seventh inning to make it 4-4. Sugar Land seemed poised to win the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with the bases loaded and one out before Dodgers reliever Jake Reed induced a ground ball double play off the bat of Yainer Diaz to send the game to extra innings.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Marshall Kasowski (1-0) is scheduled to open tonight's game and make his first start of the season...Kasowski owns a 2.09 ERA and 1-0 record this season over 43.0 innings of relief. He has allowed 10 runs and 26 hits with 28 walks and 50 strikeouts...He last pitched Aug. 13 against Round Rock in OKC, throwing 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning, retiring all three batters he faced with two strikeouts...Over his last 10 outings, Kasowski has allowed one run and six hits over 11.1 innings, with 16 strikeouts against five walks. Opponents are 6-for-39 during the stretch...He last started a game during the 2021 as part of a rehab assignment with the ACL Dodgers and appeared in just 13 total games last season due to injury...Kasowski was selected by the Dodgers in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft from West Texas A&M...In his five relief appearances against the Space Cowboys, Kasowski is 0-0 and owns a 1.59 ERA over 5.2 innings with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Michael Grove (0-3) is slated to follow Kasowski and be tonight's primary pitcher...Grove most recently pitched Aug. 11 against Round Rock in OKC, allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits over 3.2 innings with two walks and four strikeouts. He took the loss in OKC's 12-1 defeat...Over his four games since the All-Star Break, Grove has allowed five runs (four earned) and nine hits over 16.1 IP, with 18 strikeouts against three walks. Opponents have batted .161 (9x56), but have hit three homers....Grove began the season with five starts with Double-A Tulsa and made the jump for a spot start with Los Angeles May 15 against Philadelphia to become the first Los Angeles Dodger to make his Major League debut straight from Double-A since relief pitcher Danny Coulombe in September 2014...He's been recalled three times by Los Angeles and has made two appearances. He was most recently optioned to OKC June 14...He was selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft from West Virginia University...Tonight is Grove's fourth appearance and third start of the season against the Space Cowboys. Thus far, he is 0-0 and has posted a 4.38 ERA over 12.1 innings. Four of Sugar Land's 10 hits have been homers.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2022: 13-6 2021: 12-12 All-time: 25-18 At SUG: 8-8 The Dodgers and Space Cowboys meet for their fifth and final series this season, but just their second of the season in Sugar Land...The teams last met for a six-game series in OKC July 26-31, with OKC winning the set, 4-2, including two walk-off wins in 10 innings...Despite last night's loss, the Dodgers have now won nine of the last 12 meetings between the division foes this season and have not lost back-to-back games to the Space Cowboys in 2022...OKC went 11-4 against Sugar Land at home with wins in 10 of the last 12 games, including four walk-off wins in the last nine games. In each of the walk-off wins, the Dodgers trailed in the eighth inning or later...Previously in Sugar Land this season, the Dodgers also won a three-game series May 20-22, 2-1...Miguel Vargas leads the Dodgers with 24 hits, 16 RBI and 21 runs scored in 19 games against Sugar Land this season. Pitchers Ryan Pepiot and Carson Fulmer each have four wins against Sugar Land. Pepiot has a 1.82 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29.2 IP...The teams split their 2021 season series, 12-12. Both teams went 6-6 on their home fields as Sugar Land played its first season as a Triple-A franchise...Three of the last seven games and four of the last nine games between the teams have gone to extra innings. Six of the last 16 games and five of the last 12 games have been decided by one run.

Hanging On: Despite a loss last night, the Dodgers still own the best record in the PCL at 64-48 and have maintained a 2.5-game lead ahead of second-place El Paso in the East Division standings after the Chihuahuas also lost Tuesday. They also lead third-place Round Rock by 4.0 games...The Dodgers are in the midst of a stretch of 24 straight games against East Division foes and are 2-5 so far...The Dodgers went 9-2 immediately following the All-Star Break, but have now lost eight of their last 11 games since, with losses in seven of the last nine games...The Dodgers are 28-24 on the road this season and are one of just three PCL teams with a winning road record this season, but have now lost four of their last five games on the road. They have lost three consecutive road games for the fourth time this season, but they have yet to drop four straight away from OKC.

Buschwacked: Michael Busch connected on a three-run homer for a second straight game and finished 2-for-4 with a walk last night. Over the last two games, Busch is 7-for-10 with two homers and eight RBI. He now has 15 home runs with Oklahoma City and 26 home runs overall this year, placing him one behind Double-A Tulsa's Ryan Ward for the organizational lead in homers. His overall RBI total is up to 85 between OKC and Double-A Tulsa, and he is currently tied with teammate Jason Martin for most among Dodgers minor leaguers...Since his first game with OKC May 17 after being promoted from Double-A Tulsa, Busch leads the Dodgers with 82 hits, including 35 extra-base hits and 20 doubles, and 147 total bases, while ranking second on the team with 15 home runs, 56 RBI and 55 runs scored in his 73 games with OKC during the stretch.

Phys. Ed: Edwin Ríos hit his first home run during his Major League Rehab Assignment with a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning Tuesday. He went 1-for-4 and drew a walk while playing nine innings at third base. Ríos is now on a 12-game hitting streak, going is 16-for-50 (.320) with a home run and five doubles. He owns the longest active hitting streak in the PCL and his longest hitting streak since a 14-game stretch with OKC July 21-Aug. 20, 2019. He owns one of four hitting streaks of 12 games or longer by an OKC player this season...Ríos was initially placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List June 3 with a right hamstring injury and was transferred to the 60-day IL June 22. The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated him from the IL Wednesday and optioned him to OKC.

Finished at 50: Drew Avans saw his 50-game on-base streak come to end after two plate appearances Tuesday night, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout and a groundout. Avans left the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with injury after running into the center field wall while attempting to make a catch. The 50-game streak tied for the second-longest on-base streak in the Minors this season and fell one game shy of tying the longest streak of the season. It was the longest on-base streak by an OKC player during the MLBAM era (since 2005) and the longest in the PCL since a 66-game streak by Nashville's Nick Martini in 2018. Tuesday was the first time since June 10 Avans did not reach base and just the second time in his last 66 games he did not reach base...During the streak, Avans slashed .303/.394/.443 with 61 hits, 27 walks and 44 runs scored.

Rehab Report: Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen made the second appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment last night and pitched a scoreless sixth inning to protect a one-run lead. Treinen faced five batters, with two batters reaching on an error and a single, and he ended his outing by striking out Korey Lee those runners on base. Treinen threw 17 pitches, with 12 strikes...Treinen was placed on the LAD Injured List since April 22 due to right shoulder inflammation.

Extra Steps: Tuesday marked the first time the Dodgers played extra innings on the road this season, and they fell to 3-3 in extra-inning games this season. Four of OKC's six games in extras have been against Sugar Land, with the Dodgers taking each of the first three games. In three of the four games between OKC and Sugar Land to go past nine innings, the home team won in the bottom of the 10th inning after the visiting team took the lead in the top of the 10th inning.

Walking Papers: OKC drew eight more walks last night and has tallied 28 walks over the last three games while converting 14 of those walks into runs. The Dodgers lead all Triple-A teams with 557 walks this season and the total ranks third overall in the Minors. The team has drawn 133 walks across the 22 games following the All-Star Break for an average of 6.05 per game, including nine games with seven or more walks and three straight games with eight or more walks. The Dodgers are now just 17 walks shy of setting a new team single-season record...The Dodgers also allowed 10 walks yesterday for their eighth double-digit walk game of the season. OKC also leads all Triple-A teams with 542 walks allowed.

'Pen Problems: For the third time in the last seven games, the Dodgers lost a game in which they led in the seventh inning or later. Prior to last Tuesday, OKC was 52-3 when leading after seven innings, but has gone just 1-3 since. Tuesday was also the fourth time in nine games the Dodgers let a lead in the sixth inning or later slip away, and the relief staff has been charged with five blown saves during that time...Last night marked the third time this season the Dodgers took a lead into their opponent's final at-bat, only to see their opponent walk-off with a win (also April 14 at El Paso and May 15 at Round Rock). Yesterday's three-run deficit was the largest overcome by an opponent in their final at-bat this season...Over the last nine games, the bullpen has allowed 42 runs (35 ER), 48 hits, and 23 walks over 41.2 innings. Opponents have batted .286 (48x168) with eight home runs.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have scored at least seven runs in three straight games and 36 runs over the last three games for their most runs over a three-game stretch since May 10-12 in Round Rock when they scored 39 runs. The team has hit four homers and notched 11 extra-base hits over the last two games after totaling 11 extra-base hits and two homers over their previous seven games... Over his last 11 games, Ryan Noda is 15-for-36 (.417) with three doubles, three homers, 14 RBI, nine runs and 12 walks. Noda ranks second in the PCL with 66 walks this season, while also ranking in the league's top 10 in OBP (6th, .390), RBI (T-7th, 70) and total bases (9th, 177)...Jason Martin has hit safely in seven straight games and is 9-for-26. Martin ranks second in the league with 85 RBI and 25 homers and ranks in the top five in total bases (3rd, 207), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 49), walks (T-4th, 56), SLG (5th, .578) and OPS (5th, .960). He's one of 10 players to reach 25 homers in a season during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998)...The Dodgers pitching staff collected 10 more strikeouts last night and leads the league with 142 K's through 13 games this month...The Dodgers have allowed at least one home run in a season-high nine straight games, with opponents collecting 16 homers during that span. Eight of the last 12 homers allowed have been with at least one runner on base and 10 of the last 14 have been with two outs...The Dodgers are 15-for-their-last-43 (.349) with runners in scoring position...Opponents have notched at least four extra-base hits in eight of the last nine games, including six straight, for a total of 41 XBH over the nine games.

