Sounders FC Falls 3-1 to Club Necaxa in Final Group Stage Match of Leagues Cup 2024

August 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC versus Club Necaxa

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC fell 3-1 to Liga MX side Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup 2024 action on Sunday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Obed Vargas scored the lone goal for Seattle, who finishes in second place in the West 6 Group. Brian Schmetzer's side now advances to the Round of 32 against the LA Galaxy on Thursday, August 8 at Lumen Field. Tickets for Thursday's match are available to purchase on Monday, August 5 via SoundersFC.com/Tickets, with a Season Member on-sale at 10:00 a.m. PT before the general public on-sale at 1:00 p.m. PT.

MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC finishes Group Stage play with a 1-1-0 record, second in the West 6 Group. The Rave Green now face the LA Galaxy in the Round of 32 on Thursday, August 8 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.

The Rave Green are now 8-11-4 all-time against Liga MX opponents across all competitions. This marked the first competitive match Seattle has ever played against Club Necaxa. The two clubs previously played an international friendly at Lumen Field on March 25, 2017 (a 1-1 draw).

Obed Vargas scored his second career goal across all competitions for Seattle, previously finding the net for the first time in his professional career earlier this year against the Philadelphia Union. The Homegrown Player signed with the Rave Green prior to the 2022 season after coming up through Sounders FC Academy and Tacoma Defiance.

This marks the first time Sounders FC has advanced out of the Group Stage of Leagues Cup under the current format. The Rave Green were eliminated in the Group Stage last year, but finished second in the 2021 edition of the tournament, which had a different format.

The Rave Green have a 3-4-0 all-time record in Leagues Cup play.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Club Necaxa 3

Sunday, August 4, 2024

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Oshane Nation

Assistants: Caleb Wales, Ojay Duhaney

Fourth Official: Steffon Dewar

VAR: Tristley Bassue

Attendance: 26,513

Weather: 80 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Obed Vargas (Cristian Roldan) 8'

NCX - Agustín Palavecino (José Paradela) 24'

NCX - Diber Cambindo (José Paradela) 44'

NCX - Kevin Rosero 90'+2'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NCX - Agustín Palavecino (caution) 63'

NCX - Brayan Garnica (caution) 70'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan (Léo Chú 62'), Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting (Nouhou 62'); Danny Leyva (João Paulo 46'), Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák, Pedro de la Vega (Paul Rothrock 33'); Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 46')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Jacob Castro, Jonathan Bell, Nathan, Sota Kitahara, Dylan Teves

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 7

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 6

Saves: 1

Club Necaxa - Luis Unsain; Jesús Alcantar, Alán Montes, Agustín Oliveros, Raul Sandoval (Alejandro Mayorga 60'); Brayan Garnica, Diego Gomez (Emilio Martinez 60'), Fernando Arce, Agustín Palavecino (Alejandro Andrade 89'), José Paradela (Kevin Rosero 90'), Diber Cambindo (Tomás Badaloni 79')

Substitutes not used: Raul Gudiño, Emiliano Pérez, Rogelio Cortez, Ricardo Monreal, Santiago Marquez, Juan Estrada

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 21

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 1

- SOUNDERS FC -

