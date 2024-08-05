Benjamin Cremaschi and Diego Gómez Represent Club at 2024 Paris Olympic Games
August 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
In what has been a thrilling tournament, the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games saw Inter Miami CF midfielders Benjamin Cremaschi and Diego Gómez represent their national teams at the major international competition. The young stars helped guide the U-23 USMYNT and Paraguay's U-23 national team respectively to the quarterfinals in Paris. Below, let's take a look at how our rising stars performed.
Benjamin Cremaschi: U-23 USMYNT
After being an unused substitute in the U-23 USMYNT's 3-0 loss against France in the team's opening match in the tournament on July 23, the Academy product made a second-half appearance in the subsequent 1-4 win over New Zealand on July 27. The Homegrown midfielder marked his debut in an Olympic tournament, coming into the match in the 69th minute to help the team secure the result.
The U.S. then comfortably edged out Guinea 3-0 in their crucial final group stage match on July 30 to qualify for knockout stages for the second time in the country's history on the men's side.
Cremaschi would once again see minutes against Morocco in the quarterfinals on Aug. 2, coming on in the 80th minute as the U.S. fell 4-0 and bowed out of the tournament.
Diego Gómez: Paraguay U-23
The Inter Miami midfielder captained La Albirroja and started in every match at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games as the team made its first participation at the tournament in 20 years. First, Paraguay fell 5-0 against Japan on July 24, before bouncing back with a 2-4 win over Israel on July 27, with Gómez shining and dishing out assists on the team's second and third goals in the match to help clinch the win.
The team would then defeat Mali a 1-0 in their closing group stage match on July 30 for Paraguay to qualify to the knockout stages at the Olympics for the third time in history.
Gómez subsequently starred in Paraguay's quarterfinals matchup against Egypt on August 2, scoring the lone goal for La Albirroja as the match finished tied 1-1 in regulation and converting his kick from the spot as the team narrowly fell 5-4 in the decisive shootout to close out their participation in the tournament.
