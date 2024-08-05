Minnesota United Signs Defender Matúš Kmeť
August 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed defender Matúš Kmeť from AS Trenčín of Slovakia's top division to a contract through December 2026, with a club option for 2027. Kmeť will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.
"I'm extremely excited to join Minnesota United, and am thrilled to play at a place with such a special gameday atmosphere and a dedicated fan base. I was drawn to the club by its commitment to success, which is demonstrated by the staff at all levels," said defender Matúš Kmeť. "Minnesota presents me with a chance to develop as an individual player and teammate. I'm looking forward to this new opportunity."
"We welcome Matúš to Minnesota, and look forward to his integration into the squad and seeing him perform in front of our fans at Allianz Field," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad.
Kmeť joins Minnesota United from AS Trenčín of Slovakia's top division, where he has played since 2020. With Trenčín, Kmeť made 96 game appearances across all competitions, notably providing 27 assists while scoring six goals in over 6,300 minutes played for the Slovak side.
Before playing for AS Trenčín, the 24-year-old defender was a member of his hometown club, MFK Ružomberok. From 2016-2020, he made 63 game appearances between Ružomberok's senior and second teams across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing four assists.
Internationally, Kmeť has earned call-ups for Slovakia's youth sides. Since his debut cap with the Slovakia U17 side, the defender has made 29 game appearances and has scored three goals across call-ups with Slovakia's U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 squads. He most recently earned a preliminary call-up with the senior Slovakia National Team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Championship.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs defender Matúš Kmeť from AS Trenčín of Slovakia's top division to a contract through December 2026, with a club option for 2027. Kmeť will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.
VITALS
Matúš Kmeť
Position: Defender
Pronunciation: mahtt-oosh keh-mehtsh
Height: 5'8"
Date of Birth: 6/27/2000 (24 years old)
Birthplace: Ružomberok, Slovakia
Previous Club: AS Trenčín
