Nashville Soccer Club Looks to Advance in Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage with Win at New England Revolution

August 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will look to advance to the Leagues Cup 2024 Knockout Stage Round of 32 when it visits the New England Revolution at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Here are five things to know for Tuesday's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and FS1.

The Boys in Gold will reach the Leagues Cup Round of 32 by defeating the Revolution in regulation by at least two goals, finishing either first (a win by three-plus goals) or second (a win by two goals) in the East 5 Group.

The top two teams from Nashville's East 5 Group will meet teams from the East 7 or East 1 Group in the Round of 32, which takes place Aug. 7 to 9. East 7 and East 1 Group teams that have either clinched a spot in the second round or could still advance include D.C. United, FC Cincinnati, and NYCFC from Major League Soccer and Santos Laguna from Liga MX. Full Leagues Cup 2024 standings can be viewed here.

Tuesday's fixture at New England will serve as the first road match for Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan and First Assistant John Bello after the duo made their Music City debut in last Wednesday's Leagues Cup Group Stage opener against Mazatlán F.C. at GEODIS Park.

Last Wednesday's Leagues Cup Group Stage match against Mazatlán F.C. featured 11 Boys in Gold, including substitutes, who were members of Nashville SC's Leagues Cup 2023 Final roster: Josh Bauer, Teal Bunbury, Aníbal Godoy, Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl, Jacob Shaffelburg, Sam Surridge, and Joe Willis. Five players (Lovitz, Moore, Mukhtar, Muyl, and Surridge) started both the 2023 Final and the 2024 opener.

A pair of Boys in Gold also made their debuts in the club's Leagues Cup opener at GEODIS Park last Wednesday: newly acquired U22 Initiative Player Patrick Yazbek started and logged 90 minutes plus added time while forward Jordan Knight, who was called up from Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club for the tournament, subbed into the match in the 87th minute.

