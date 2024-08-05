Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

August 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE SHIFTS FOCUS TO REMAINDER OF THE 2024 REGULAR SEASON FOLLOWING LEAGUES CUP APPEARANCE

After recently concluding play in Leagues Cup 2024, Chicago Fire FC will shift its focus to recovery and preparation for the remainder of the 2024 MLS Regular Season. The Men in Red are coming off a 3-1 defeat against Liga MX side, Deportivo Toluca F.C. last Thursday night at SeatGeek Stadium. Despite the loss, the Fire saw another strong performance from forward Georgios Koutsias, who scored his second goal of the Leagues Cup campaign. Additionally, Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez recorded his second assist in as many games to pick up his 10th goal contribution of the season across all competitions.

By reaching the mark, Gutiérrez joins forward Hugo Cuypers and winger Maren Haile-Selassie as the only players with 10 or more goal contributions this season. Both Cuypers and Haile-Selassie are tied for the team lead with 11 goal contributions apiece in 2024. Thursday's match also marked the first career start for Homegrown defender Justin Reynolds. The young member of the Fire's backline recorded a full 90-minute performance and recorded a shot on target for his boyhood Club.

As the Fire prepares for the remainder of the regular season, Chicago has nine more matches left in the 2024 campaign. Currently three points shy of the playoff line, the Fire are still in the mix for a postseason berth. MLS Regular Season action for the Fire will resume with a road contest against New York City FC on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Citi Field.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.