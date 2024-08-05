Earthquakes to Host Liga MX's Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match on August 8 at PayPal Park

August 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have advanced to the Leagues Cup Round of 32 and will host Liga MX's Club Necaxa on Thursday, Aug. 8, at PayPal Park. Kickoff time is TBD.

Single-game tickets will be made available to the general public on Monday, Aug. 5, at noon PT on www.sjearthquakes.com/tickets/2024. Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders can access an exclusive pre-sale earlier that day starting at 9:30 a.m. PT by contacting their account representative.

Media wishing to attend Thursday's match must apply for credentials by 4 p.m. PT on Wednesday via the Media Accreditation tab on www.leaguescup.com/media-resources. The direct application link will be made available shortly. No late applications or changes will be accepted after the deadline.

The Quakes find themselves in the Leagues Cup knockout stages for the first time in club history after navigating a tough West 2 Group to finish second. The Black and Blue defeated Chivas Guadalajara (1-1 in regulation; 4-3 on penalties) in front of a tournament-record 50,675 fans at Levi's Stadium on July 27 before the LA Galaxy edged them late 2-1 in the second group stage game at PayPal Park last Wednesday.

Now San Jose faces a Necaxa team coming off a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday to secure first place in their West 6 Group after losing their Leagues Cup opener 1-0 to Minnesota United FC last Tuesday. In Liga MX play, Necaxa currently stands 11th (1-1-2; 5 GF, 4 GA) in the early part of the Torneo Apertura season. A storied club that just celebrated their 100th anniversary last year, Los Rayos have won Liga MX three times and the Concacaf Champions Cup twice among their several honors.

All Leagues Cup games are broadcast globally on Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

