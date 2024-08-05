FC Cincinnati Overcomes New York City FC Late

August 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC suffered a 4-2 defeat against FC Cincinnati in Leagues Cup. City took the lead in the 25th minute through a well-taken finish from Santiago Rodríguez. City would score a second goal in the 61st minute through Jovan Mijatović's first goal for the Club. FC Cincinnati would score their first goal of the night in the 79th minute through Pavel Bucha. Two minutes later Yamil Asad drew Cincinnati level. The hosts completed the turnaround in the 86th minute through Yuya Kubo. Sergio Santos made it 4-2 to Cincinnati in the 89th minute.

Match Recap

New York City FC were back in Leagues Cup action on Monday night as they took on FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.

Although both sides had booked their place in the next round of the competition it was still to play for in terms of who finished top of the group.

Head Coach Nick Cushing made two changes to the team that faced Club Querétaro last time out - forward pair Jovan Mijatović and Santiago Rodríguez replacing Mounsef Bakrar and Talles Magno.

The hosts started the brighter of the two sides and that forced Luis Barraza into several early saves.

Cincinnati came within a whisker of taking the lead in the eighth minute when a corner found its way to Gerardo Valenzuela on the edge of the box and his volley struck Barraza's post.

City emerged from that sustained spell of pressure and were eventually able to take the lead in the 25th minute with their first shot of the game.

The product of a fine team move that started at the back with Luis Barraza's long goal kick to Julián Fernández, it was Fernández's pass to Maxi Moralez that allowed the little magician to pick out Rodríguez in space on the left-hand side of the penalty area - the Uruguayan side footing City ahead.

Buoyed by their opener, City set about trying to secure a second and came close through a fierce shot across goal by Christian McFarlane.

The momentum was now firmly in City's favor and a deep cross from Tayvon Gray landed perfectly on the foot of Rodríguez - his volleyed effort landing in the side netting.

With halftime approaching Mijatović earned his best look at goal thanks to a delightful scoop pass from Rodríguez. Unfortunately, the forward could not make clean contact with the ball and it fizzed wide of the post.

Minutes later, Fernández almost added his name to the scoresheet after taking up a dangerous spot in the box - his low shot forcing Paul Walters into a good save.

City undoubtedly finished the half on top and a brilliant low cross from Tayvon Gray found Rodríguez free at the back post, only for the forward to be denied by a brilliant reaction save from Walters.

The second period started in much the same way as the first with a sustained period of pressure from the hosts.

On the hour mark, Cushing introduced Keaton Parks and Mitja Ilenič in place of James Sands and Tayvon Gray.

The game took a significant swing in City's favor a minute later as they doubled their advantage on the night with Mijatović's first goal for the Club - the Serbian striker pouncing on a rebound to convert from close range.

Mijatović would depart the game in the 71st minute and be replaced by Alonso Martínez. Further changes would arrive three minutes later as Hannes Wolf and Kevin O'Toole came on for McFarlane and Fernández.

The hosts would pull a goal back in the 79th minute after Pavel Bucha unleashed a strong shot from the top of the box.

Two minutes later, Cincinnati were level, after a driving run by Yamil Asad finished with him converting from distance.

The hosts were now looking to try and claim all three points and Yuya Kubo put them ahead in the 86th minute. That advantage was then doubled by Sergio Santos three minutes later.

That would prove to be the final goal of the night and confirm a 4-2 win for FC Cincinnati.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a Leagues Cup Round of 32 game. Check back for more information.

