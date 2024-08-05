Timbers Set to Face St. Louis City SC in Round of 32 Match of Leagues Cup 2024
August 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are set to take on St. Louis CITY SC in a Round of 32 match of Leagues Cup 2024 on Friday, Aug. 9 at CITYPARK. Kick off time for Friday's match will be announced at a later date.
The Timbers clinched the top seed in the West 5 Group of the Leagues Cup 2024 with an undefeated record (2-0-0), tallying all six points. Portland downed LIGA MX side Club León 2-1 (July 28) and Colorado Rapids (Aug. 1), 4-0, outscoring its opponents 6-1. Notably, the Timbers have advanced from the group stage matches consecutively after doing so in 2023.
TV
Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY SC
(Leagues Cup, Round of 32)
Friday, Aug. 9
CITYPARK - St. Louis, Mo.
MLS Season Pass (English & Spanish)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 5, 2024
- Timbers Set to Face St. Louis City SC in Round of 32 Match of Leagues Cup 2024 - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Matúš Kmeť - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Looking to Build on Success in Final Group Stage Match with NYCFC at Leagues Cup - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Earn 5-4 Penalty Kick Shootout Win Over Club Deportivo Guadalajara Before Sell-out Crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Falls 3-1 to Club Necaxa in Final Group Stage Match of Leagues Cup 2024 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes to Host Liga MX's Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match on August 8 at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes to Host Liga MX's Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match on August 8 at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC Draws 1-1 Against FC Juárez, Falls in Penalty Shootout - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Set to Face St. Louis City SC in Round of 32 Match of Leagues Cup 2024
- Timbers Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 32 with 4-0 Win Over Colorado Rapids at Providence Park
- Timbers Host Colorado Rapids in Final West 5 Group Stage Match of 2024 Leagues Cup at Providence Park Tonight
- Timbers Open Leagues Cup with 2-1 Comeback Victory over Club León at Providence Park
- Timbers Announce Leagues Cup 2024 Roster