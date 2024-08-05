Timbers Set to Face St. Louis City SC in Round of 32 Match of Leagues Cup 2024

August 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are set to take on St. Louis CITY SC in a Round of 32 match of Leagues Cup 2024 on Friday, Aug. 9 at CITYPARK. Kick off time for Friday's match will be announced at a later date.

The Timbers clinched the top seed in the West 5 Group of the Leagues Cup 2024 with an undefeated record (2-0-0), tallying all six points. Portland downed LIGA MX side Club León 2-1 (July 28) and Colorado Rapids (Aug. 1), 4-0, outscoring its opponents 6-1. Notably, the Timbers have advanced from the group stage matches consecutively after doing so in 2023.

TV

Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY SC

(Leagues Cup, Round of 32)

Friday, Aug. 9

CITYPARK - St. Louis, Mo.

MLS Season Pass (English & Spanish)

