LA Galaxy Earn 5-4 Penalty Kick Shootout Win Over Club Deportivo Guadalajara Before Sell-out Crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night

LOS ANGELES - Closing out the Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage, the LA Galaxy played to a 2-2 draw against Club Deportivo Guadalajara in regulation, before earning a 5-4 penalty-kick shootout win in front of a sell-out crowd of 25,174 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday night. Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil each tallied a goal, while goalkeeper Novak Mićović, who was named the GEICO Man of the Match, made six saves and recorded the penalty-kick winning stop in the shootout victory over Chivas.

Leagues Cup 2024

LA Galaxy Unbeaten at Dignity Health Sports Park

Goal-Scoring Plays

GDL - Alan Mozo (Ricardo Marin), 8th minute: Ricardo Marin received a pass inside the penalty area and flicked the ball into the path of Alan Mozo, whose shot from the right side of the six-yard box found the far netting.

LA - Joseph Paintsil (Mauricio Cuevas), 11th minute: Riqui Puig played an incisive pass down the right side of the penalty area to Mauricio Cuevas, whose first-time pass across the face of goal was tapped in from close range by Joseph Paintsil.

LA - Gabriel Pec (Mark Delgado), 67th minute: Miki Yamane cut inside from the left flank and found Mark Delgado outside the top of the 18-yard box. Delgado passed the ball to Gabriel Pec, who took a touch and ripped his left-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area into the bottom left corner of the goal.

GDL - Cade Cowell (Mateo Chavez), 90+1st minute: Mateo Chavez's in-swinging cross into the penalty box was headed into the top corner by Cade Cowell.

Postgame Notes

In 28 matches played across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold a 15-5-8 record (54 GF, 40 GA).

With the penalty-kick shootout win over C.D. Guadalajara, the LA Galaxy finished top of Group West 2 with a 1-0-1 record (5 points, 4 GF, 3 GA) and advanced to the Round of 32 of Leagues Cup 2024 to square off against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Thursday, Aug. 8.

In 11 games played across all competitions dating back to June 15, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 8-2-1 (23 GF, 14 GA).

Sunday's Leagues Cup match marked the fifth all-time meeting between the LA Galaxy and C.D. Guadalajara, with the Galaxy leading the series 2-1-2.

In 13 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 9-0-4 (32 GF, 19 GA).

In 13 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has tallied nine goals and eight assists, while Joseph Paintsil has totaled 12 goal contributions (6 goals, 6 assists) in 11 matches played at the venue this season.

In his last 11 appearances across all competitions dating back to June 15, Gabriel Pec has tallied 14 goal contributions (7 goals, 7 assists).

Paintsil has totaled 18 goal contributions (9 goals, 9 assists) in 24 matches played (22 starts) across all competitions during the 2024 campaign.

Novak Mićović, who was named the GEICO Man of the Match, made six saves and recorded the penalty-kick winning stop in the win over Chivas.

Emiro Garces, who made his first career start for the Galaxy, completed 47 of 47 passes (100%), recorded four clearances won seven of eight duels, five of five tackles and four possessions in the win against Chivas.

Riqui Puig created two chances, completed 65 of 74 passes (87.8%), won seven of 10 duels and four possession and was fouled a game-high six times.

In his second start (16th appearance) of the season across all competitions, Mauricio Cuevas tallied an assist, completed 33 of 39 passes (84.6%), won two fouls and four of seven duels and recorded one interception.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy enter the Round of 32 of Leagues Cup 2024 by traveling to face Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Thursday, Aug. 8 (Time TBD; Broadcast TBD).

Leagues Cup 2024

Club Deportivo vs. LA Galaxy

Sunday, Aug .4, 2024 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half 1 2 F (PKs)

LA Galaxy 1 1 2 5

C.D. Guadalajara 1 1 2 4

Scoring Summary:

GDL: Mozo (Marin), 8

LA: Paintsil (Cuevas), 11

LA: Pec (Delgado), 67

GDL: Cowell (Chavez), 90+1

Penalty-Kick Shootout Summary

1 LA: Pec - Goal

1 GDL: Cowell - Goal

2 LA: Fagundez - Saved

2 GDL: Mozo - Goal

3 LA: Delgado - Goal

3: GDL: Alvarado - Goal

4 LA: Paintsil - Goal

4 GDL: Govea - Miss

5 LA: Puig - Goal

5 GDL: Gutierrez - Goal

6 LA: Yamane - Goal

6 GDL: Sepulveda - Saved

Misconduct Summary:

GDL: Briseño (caution), 14

GDL: Marin (caution), 45+2

GDL: Gonzalez (caution), 45+3

LA: Cáceres (caution), 45+3

GDL: Sepulveda (caution), 80

GDL: Olivas (caution), 90+4

GDL: Gago (caution), 90+4

Lineups:

LA: GK Novak Mićović; D Mauricio Cuevas (Jalen Neal, 76), D Emiro Garces (Isaiah Parente, 86), D Eriq Zavaleta (Diego Fagundez, 45), D Martín Cáceres, D John Nelson (Miki Yamane, 62); M Edwin Cerrillo (Mark Delgado, 62), M Gastón Brugman ©, F Riqui Puig, F Joseph Paintsil, F Gabriel Pec

Substitutes Not Used: GK John McCarthy, GK Brady Scott; M Tucker Lepley, F Miguel Berry

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Riqui Puig, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Three players tied, 1); FOULS: 7 (Gastón Brugman, Edwin Cerrillo, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 6

GDL: GK Raul Rangel; D Jose Castillo (Mateo Chavez, 87), D Luis Olivas, D Gilberto Sepulveda, D Alan Mozo, M Ruben Gonzalez (Fidel Barajas, 81), M Cade Cowell, M Erick Gutierrez ©, M Fernando Beltran (Omar Govea, 87), M Roberto Alvarado; F Ricardo Marin (Armando Gonzalez, 65)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Oscar Whalley, GK Juan Liceaga, D Antonio Briseno, M Daniel Aguirre, M Victor Guzman, M Pavel Perez, M Isaac Brizuela, F Ariel Castro

TOTAL SHOTS: 20 (Ricardo Marin, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Ricardo Marin, Alan Mozo, 2); FOULS: 15 (Six players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 11; SAVES: 1

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referees: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Jeremy Kieso-

Fourth Official: Victor Alfonso Caceres Hernandez

VAR: Allen Chapman

Weather: Clear, 78 degrees

Attendance: 25,174

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

