Revolution Host Nashville SC in Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage Finale

August 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution will look to secure a spot in the Round of 32 when they close the Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage on Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium against MLS Eastern Conference side Nashville SC. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs nationally on FS1 and is FREE to watch on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's radio call with Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms on 98.5 The Sports Hub and SiriusXM FC 157, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

With either a win or a draw in Tuesday's match against Nashville SC, the Revolution will advance to the knockout rounds of Leagues Cup 2024 as the group winners. New England would also move on if defeated by a one-goal margin; only a loss to Nashville by two-or-more goals would see New England exit the tournament early.

The Revolution are well positioned in the three-team East Group 5 after a 1-0 shutout win over LIGA MX opponent Mazatlán F.C. on July 27. Nashville SC opened its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign with a 2-0 loss to Mazatlán, which has already sealed its berth in the Round of 32. Visit LeaguesCup.com to view the complete tournament standings, schedule, and knockout round bracket.

In the home win over Mazatlán, Homegrown player Jack Panayotou, a 20-year-old midfielder from Cambridge, Mass., scored his first senior goal in a Revolution uniform to help lead New England to the win. Panayotou, who featured in the match as a substitute, tapped home a cross from midfielder Matt Polster inside the box for the game-winning goal. Panayotou was one of three Homegrown products of the Revolution's pro pathway to feature in the win, along with 19-year-old midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević and 16-year-old defender Peyton Miller.

A native of Unionville, Conn., Miller has registered three consecutive appearances for New England since suiting up for his MLS debut on July 17. The left back has started the last two games, including a 78-minute shift against Mazatlán as the teenager held his own against the LIGA MX opposition. Defender Brandon Bye posted his second consecutive 90-minute performance in the victory, marking his sixth straight appearance since returning from injury. Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič backstopped New England's defense with a two-save performance to collect his third clean sheet victory since joining the Revolution in April.

Tuesday's match is the first-ever encounter between New England and Nashville SC outside of MLS play. The Revolution hold a 2-2-3 all-time record against the Boys in Gold in league play, including a 2-1 win at GEODIS Park in the most recent meeting on June 1 with goals from Bajraktarević and Carles Gil. On the defensive end, New England's backline recorded 16 blocked shots en route to the victory. Ivačič punctuated that win with a penalty-kick save on one of Hany Mukhtar's two attempts in the second half. Nashville SC appointed B.J. Callaghan, a former United States Men's National Team assistant, as its new head coach in July.

Leagues Cup 2024

East Group 5

Group Stage Match #3

New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

FREE on Apple TV in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub &

SiriusXM FC

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese)

