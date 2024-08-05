Nashville SC Travels to New England for Second Match in Leagues Cup 2024
August 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Key Storylines
Win by Two or Go Home - After last week's loss to Liga MX side Mazatlán FC, the Boys in Gold face will face off against the New England Revolution for the second time this season. The Club will need to beat the Revs in Massachusetts by 2 or more goals in order to advance to the knockout stage of the 2024 Leagues Cup. This will be the first time the Boys in Gold control their own destiny in the final leg of the Leagues Cup group stage as the Club played the first two matches of the group stage last year.
Familiar Foe - Nashville has lined up to take on New England eight times in the past, holding a near even record of 2-3-3 against the Revs. New England currently holds a 0-1-2 record against the last three MLS opponents it has faced, with both losses coming by 2 or more goals.
Opposition Player to Watch
Carles Gil, the attacking midfielder from Spain, has been New England's biggest goal contributor this season racking up five goals and five assists. His goals rank second on the team while he leads in the assist category. Gil found the back of the net earlier this season against the Boys in Gold and will be looking to contribute again. The Spaniard has previous playing experience for Valencia CF in La Liga and Aston Villa in the Premier League.
New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC
2024 Leagues Cup Group Stage | Group East 5 | Match 2
Tuesday, August 6, 2024 | 6:30 p.m. CT
Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA
Broadcast Details
TV | Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1
Radio | 104.5 The Zone
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 5, 2024
- Nashville SC Travels to New England for Second Match in Leagues Cup 2024 - Nashville SC
- Portland Timbers and Larrys Mabiala Mutually Part Ways - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Host Nashville SC in Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage Finale - New England Revolution
- Benjamin Cremaschi and Diego Gómez Represent Club at 2024 Paris Olympic Games - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville Soccer Club Looks to Advance in Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage with Win at New England Revolution - Nashville SC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Timbers Set to Face St. Louis City SC in Round of 32 Match of Leagues Cup 2024 - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Matúš Kmeť - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Looking to Build on Success in Final Group Stage Match with NYCFC at Leagues Cup - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Earn 5-4 Penalty Kick Shootout Win Over Club Deportivo Guadalajara Before Sell-out Crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Falls 3-1 to Club Necaxa in Final Group Stage Match of Leagues Cup 2024 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes to Host Liga MX's Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match on August 8 at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes to Host Liga MX's Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match on August 8 at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC Draws 1-1 Against FC Juárez, Falls in Penalty Shootout - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Travels to New England for Second Match in Leagues Cup 2024
- Nashville Soccer Club Looks to Advance in Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage with Win at New England Revolution
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 to Mazatlán F.C. in Leagues Cup 2024 Opener
- Nashville Soccer Club Kicks off Leagues Cup 2024 Wednesday at GEODIS Park
- Nashville SC Opens 2024 Leagues Cup Campaign against Mazatlán FC