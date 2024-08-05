Nashville SC Travels to New England for Second Match in Leagues Cup 2024

Key Storylines

Win by Two or Go Home - After last week's loss to Liga MX side Mazatlán FC, the Boys in Gold face will face off against the New England Revolution for the second time this season. The Club will need to beat the Revs in Massachusetts by 2 or more goals in order to advance to the knockout stage of the 2024 Leagues Cup. This will be the first time the Boys in Gold control their own destiny in the final leg of the Leagues Cup group stage as the Club played the first two matches of the group stage last year.

Familiar Foe - Nashville has lined up to take on New England eight times in the past, holding a near even record of 2-3-3 against the Revs. New England currently holds a 0-1-2 record against the last three MLS opponents it has faced, with both losses coming by 2 or more goals.

Opposition Player to Watch

Carles Gil, the attacking midfielder from Spain, has been New England's biggest goal contributor this season racking up five goals and five assists. His goals rank second on the team while he leads in the assist category. Gil found the back of the net earlier this season against the Boys in Gold and will be looking to contribute again. The Spaniard has previous playing experience for Valencia CF in La Liga and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC

2024 Leagues Cup Group Stage | Group East 5 | Match 2

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 | 6:30 p.m. CT

Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA

Broadcast Details

TV | Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

