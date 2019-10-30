Sound Tigers Reaffirm Commitment to Wounded Veterans with Purple Heart Night

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are proud to host their first-ever Purple Heart Night on Saturday, Nov. 9, but the team needs your help in finding these home-grown heroes.

If you're a local fan who has been honored with the Purple Heart Medal, please contact Sound Tigers representative Sarah Rodrigues at 203-345-4823 or Sarah.Rodrigues@harboryardse.com. You can also fill out an online form here . Along with your name, please include any photographs or written accounts you have of your military service, including information about when and where you served. The Sound Tigers will use this information to create a booklet honoring Purple Heart recipients.

Each Purple Heart recipient will get a free ticket to the Nov. 9 game against the Providence Bruins and families can also purchase discounted seats at nearly 50% off. This offer is valid in advance of the game until Nov. 9 at 4pm by contacting Sarah Rodrigues at 203-345-4823. This offer is not valid at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office.

This event will be a key part in the Sound Tigers becoming an official Purple Heart team - the second American Hockey League club to earn the distinction by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The Sound Tigers will announce an official proclamation for this distinction during their game on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. as part of Military Appreciation Weekend.

In becoming a Purple Heart team, the Sound Tigers continue to acknowledge the bravery and heroism of wounded warriors, and the sacrifices they have made. The Purple Heart Medal was first established as a badge of merit by Gen. George Washington in 1782 and recognizes soldiers who are either killed or wounded in combat.

In addition, the Sound Tigers will designate a specific, labeled parking spot to Purple Heart recipients for the remainder of the 2019-20 season and beyond.

