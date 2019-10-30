Barracuda Get Second-Straight Shutout, Beat Condors 5-0
October 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
BARRACUDA TEAM NOTES
The San Jose Barracuda (4-3-0-0) welcomed the Bakersfield Condors (3-5-1-0) (Edmonton Oilers) for 'Cuda Classroom Day on Wednesday, and got a second-straight shutout from Josef Korenar in the 5-0 victory at the SAP Center.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (3-2-0) made 28 saves to collect his second-straight shutout and sixth of his AHL career
Joachim Blichfeld (1, 2) scored the first professional goal of his career on the power-play in the first period and then followed that up with a goal in the second
Joel Kellman recorded two assists to extend his point streak [1+7=8] to six games
Lean Bergmann scored a goal and added an assist and has points in all four of his games with the Barracuda [3+3=6]
The Barracuda had five players earn multiple points in the 5-0 victory
Radim Simek played in his first professional game since an injury in March
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL
Bakersfield 0 0 0 0
San Jose 1 2 2 5
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Bakersfield 28 0 6 12
San Jose 27 2 6 12
