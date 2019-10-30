Amerks Hit the Books for 15th Straight Season

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and the Monroe County Library System are once again partnering to provide the "Reading Power Play", which teams Amerks players with local public librarians in support of reading. The 2019-20 season marks the 15th consecutive year of the program and is presented exclusively by Wendy's® .

This year's program will include 11 reading appearances across Monroe County, with the first scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at the Fairport Public Library featuring Amerks defenseman Nathan Paetsch.

The Reading Power Play involves players stopping by local libraries, reading to kids and giving a hockey demonstration. Each appearance also features a raffle and an autograph session by the visiting player and The Moose.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Amerks again," said Monroe County Library System Associate Director Adam Traub and Children's Services Consultant Tonia Burton in a joint statement. "This partnership fosters an appreciation for reading and sports, encouraging kids to play using body and mind. Reading books aloud to children stimulates their imagination and expands their understanding of the world. The Amerks act as all-around role models by giving the kids the opportunity to see them both on and off the ice."

The Reading Power Play allows fans to meet players and The Moose, while also learning about hockey and the importance of reading. The program also rewards kids for reading and selects two grand-prize winners that will win suite tickets and the chance to drop the ceremonial first puck prior to Rochester's home game on Sunday, Feb. 16 against the Utica Comets.

At each event, the Amerks will distribute ticket vouchers to each youth in attendance good for one complimentary ticket to any remaining 2019-20 Amerks home game. Vouchers can be redeemed at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office or the Amerks front office. Additional discounted tickets for the game can also be purchased. Additionally, Wendy's® will provide bookmarks at each appearance for all attendees.

The second half of Reading Power Play enters kids into a grand-prize drawing. Using the hat trick as an educational incentive, youth participants fill out a form for every three books they read, which then qualifies them for an entry into the grand prize drawing.

The Reading Power Play runs from Monday, Nov. 11 to Friday, Jan. 31. A complete reading program schedule is available online at www.amerks.com/page/reading program. For more information on the reading program or to book player or Moose appearances, please contact the Amerks Public Relations department at (585) 454-5335.

2019-20 Reading Power Play Appearance Dates *

November:

Monday, Nov. 11 6:00 p.m. at Fairport

Thursday, Nov. 21 6:30 p.m. at Brighton

Tuesday, Nov. 26 6:30 p.m. at Irondequoit

December:

Monday, Dec. 2 6:30 p.m. at Downtown Public Library

Thursday, Dec. 5 6:30 p.m. at Penfield

Thursday, Dec. 19 6:30 p.m. at Gates

January:

Monday, Jan. 6 6:30 p.m. at Mendon

Tuesday, Jan. 7 6:30 p.m. at Chili

Thursday, Jan. 9 6:30 p.m. at Pittsford

Wednesday, Jan. 15 6:00 p.m. at Webster

Thursday, Jan. 16 6:00 p.m. at Charlotte

*schedule subject to change

