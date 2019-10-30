Wolves Catch Roadrunners

October 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





TUCSON, Arizona -- The Chicago Wolves snapped the Tucson Roadrunners' five-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory Tuesday night at Tucson Convention Center.

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan and forward Reid Duke each scored their first goal of the year for the Wolves (5-3-1-0), who earned their fourth win in a row. Oscar Dansk posted 29 saves to pick up the victory.

The Wolves grabbed the lead when Coghlan wound up and blasted a one-timer from the top of the right circle at 15:03 of the first. Lucas Elvenes, who paces the AHL with 14 points and 11 assists, and Gage Quinney set up Coghlan during the 5-on-3.

Tucson (6-2-0-0) responded with a power-play goal at 3:52 of the second that snapped the Wolves' streak at 21 consecutive penalty kills. Forward Tyler Steenbergen found an open spot in the slot and redirected defenseman Jordan Gross' pass past Dansk.

Chicago regained a 2-1 lead late in the second when Duke produced the team's first short-handed goal of the year. Duke fought to control the puck behind the net, skated around past the post and flicked the puck past goaltender Ivan Prosvetov while fading away from the net.

Dansk (2-1-0) received first-star honors for his efforts while Prosvetov (2-1-0) notched 26 saves in the loss.

The Wolves face Tucson again Wednesday night as part of their five-game road trip. Chicago's next home game is Saturday, Nov. 9, vs. Manitoba to open Military Appreciation Weekend. To get the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.