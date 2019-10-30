Givani Smith Assigned to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday assigned forward Givani Smith to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Smith, 21, became the 180th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Red Wings last Friday against Buffalo at Little Caesars Arena. In three games, Smith recorded four shots and averaged 10:32 of ice time. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger also shows four points (2-2-4) and seven penalty minutes in four appearances with the Griffins this season.

Smith is coming off a rookie campaign in 2018-19 during which he recorded 13 points (6-7-13) and ranked eighth among first-year AHL skaters with 86 PIM in 64 games for Grand Rapids. He tallied two assists and nine PIM in four Calder Cup Playoff contests.

A second-round selection, 46th overall, by the Red Wings in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Smith made his pro debut with the Griffins during a three-game stint near the end of the 2016-17 season. He has skated in 71 career AHL games, totaling 17 points (8-9-17) and 95 PIM.

Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, Ontario, native played four seasons (2014-18) in the Ontario Hockey League. In 236 games between Barrie, Guelph and Kitchener, he accumulated 135 points (73-62-135) and 411 PIM and twice led the league in PIM (2016-17 and 2015-16).

The Griffins (5-2-0-1) have won three straight games and will conclude their four-game homestand tonight against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m.

