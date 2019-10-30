Koivula Earns First NHL Recall

October 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that forward Otto Koivula has been recalled from the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Koivula, 21, has 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) in 75 career AHL games. During his rookie campaign last season, Koivula ranked second on the Sound Tigers in goals (21) and points (46). He finished fourth among all AHL rookies in goals and co-led all Sound Tigers with plus-14 rating. Koivula has two assists through six games this season.

Prior to making his North American debut, the Nokia, Finland native recorded 57 career points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 104 games with Ilves of the Finnish Elite League. He was named the Liiga Rookie of the Year in 2017. On the international stage, Koivula represented Finland at the 2018 (Buffalo) and 2017 (Montreal/Toronto) World Junior Championships.

The Islanders drafted Koivula in the fourth round (#120 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. This marks his first NHL call up.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to the road next Friday for a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Syracuse Crunch in Syracuse, N.Y. It's Bridgeport's first game outside of the Atlantic Division this season, which also begins another "3-in-3" weekend series. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

