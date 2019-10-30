Pierog Recalled from Worcester

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that forward Nic Pierog has been recalled from the Worcester Railers of the ECHL.

Pierog, 26, had four points (two goals, two assists) in Worcester's first six games this season, tied for second on the team in goals and third in total scoring. Last year, he led the Manchester Monarchs (ECHL) with a career-high 32 goals and 54 points in 68 regular-season games. Pierog added seven points (three goals, four assists) in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games, helping Manchester reach the North Division Finals. He also made his AHL debut last February and played two games with the Providence Bruins.

A native of Halton, Ont., Pierog spent four seasons at Clarkson University from 2014-18 prior to turning pro. The 6'1, 209-pound winger compiled 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 151 career games and served as Golden Knights captain during his junior and senior seasons.

