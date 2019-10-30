Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Luke Schenn, Cory Conacher, Alex Volkov from Syracuse Crunch

October 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Luke Schenn and forwards Cory Conacher and Alexander Volkov from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Lightning have also reassigned defenseman Oleg Sosunov and forward Jimmy Huntington to the Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Schenn, 29, has played in six games with Syracuse this season, posting a team-best six assists and two penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 227-pound defenseman has skated in 734 career NHL games, collecting 30 goals and 145 points to go along with 545 penalty minutes. Last season, Schenn skated in 26 NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks, posting a pair of assists.

Conacher, 29, has skated in seven games with the Crunch this season, posting three goals and six points to go along with six penalty minutes. The Burlington, Ontario native ranks tied for second on the Crunch for both goals and points, while pacing the team for shots on goal with 27. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward has appeared in 189 career NHL games over six seasons, collecting 28 goals and 74 points. Last season, Conacher skated in one game with the Bolts, registering two penalty minutes.

Volkov, 22, has played in three games with Syracuse this season, notching three assists and two penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward has skated in 152 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past three seasons, posting 46 goals and 96 points. Volkov ranked fourth on the Crunch for goals (23) and fifth for points (48) during the 2018-19 season. The Moscow, Russia native was originally drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 48th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Sosunov, 21, has played in one game with the Crunch and three contests with the Solar Bears this season. He appeared in 20 games with the Crunch last season recording one goal. He has also registered a goal and four assists in 17 games with the Solar Bears. Sosunov was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round, 178th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft. Huntington, 20, has appeared in four games with the Crunch this season. He has also recorded a goal and two assists in three contests with the Solar Bears. He skated in 66 contests with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL last season tallying 40 goals and 52 assists. Huntington was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lightning on March 1.

Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.