Condors Shut out in San Jose
October 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (3-5-1; 7pts) were shutout, 5-0, by the San Jose Barracuda (4-3-0; 8pts) on Wednesday morning. Bakersfield is in Ontario on Friday and Saturday
FIRST PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Joachim Blichfeld (1st) from the slot on the power play; Assists: Kellman, Halbgewachs; Time of goal: 18:49; SJ leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK- 9, Sj - 5
SECOND PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: C Alexander True (3rd) out of the penalty box and on a breakaway; Assist: Kellman; Time of goal: 11:56; SJ leads, 2-0
BARRACUDA GOAL: Blichfeld (2nd) from the left-wing circle; Assists: Bergmann, Middleton; Time of goal: 14:17; SJ leads, 3-0
SHOTS: BAK - 10, SJ - 9
THIRD PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Evan Weinger (2nd) on a two-on-one rush; Assists: Halbgewachs, True; Time of goal: 13:43; SJ leads, 4-0
BARRACUDA GOAL: F Leann Bergmann (3rd) redirected a point shot; Assists: Simek, Gregoire; Time of goal: 16:34; SJ leads, 5-0
SHOTS: BAK- 9, SJ - 13
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Korenar (SJ) 2. Blichfeld (SJ) 3. Bergmann (SJ)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/6; SJ - 2/6
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 28; SJ - 27
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (0-3-0; 27/22); SJ - Korenar (3-2-0; 28/28)
The Condors are in Ontario Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.
Scratches: Shane Starrett, Cameron Hebig, Vincent Desharnais, Joe Gambardella, Cody Corbett, Nolan Vesey
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2019
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Luke Schenn, Cory Conacher, Alex Volkov from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Shut out in San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Sound Tigers Reaffirm Commitment to Wounded Veterans with Purple Heart Night - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 9 Preview: Chicago at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Hit the Books for 15th Straight Season - Rochester Americans
- Givani Smith Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Offer Free Tickets for Veterans Friday Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Quinte West Hawks Peewee AE Team Named 'All In' Winners - Belleville Senators
- Koivula Earns First NHL Recall - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, October 30 vs. Providence Bruins - Rochester Americans
- Pierog Recalled from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Man Up, Man Down - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Catch Roadrunners - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.