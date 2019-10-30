Condors Shut out in San Jose

SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (3-5-1; 7pts) were shutout, 5-0, by the San Jose Barracuda (4-3-0; 8pts) on Wednesday morning. Bakersfield is in Ontario on Friday and Saturday

FIRST PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Joachim Blichfeld (1st) from the slot on the power play; Assists: Kellman, Halbgewachs; Time of goal: 18:49; SJ leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK- 9, Sj - 5

SECOND PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: C Alexander True (3rd) out of the penalty box and on a breakaway; Assist: Kellman; Time of goal: 11:56; SJ leads, 2-0

BARRACUDA GOAL: Blichfeld (2nd) from the left-wing circle; Assists: Bergmann, Middleton; Time of goal: 14:17; SJ leads, 3-0

SHOTS: BAK - 10, SJ - 9

THIRD PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Evan Weinger (2nd) on a two-on-one rush; Assists: Halbgewachs, True; Time of goal: 13:43; SJ leads, 4-0

BARRACUDA GOAL: F Leann Bergmann (3rd) redirected a point shot; Assists: Simek, Gregoire; Time of goal: 16:34; SJ leads, 5-0

SHOTS: BAK- 9, SJ - 13

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Korenar (SJ) 2. Blichfeld (SJ) 3. Bergmann (SJ)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/6; SJ - 2/6

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 28; SJ - 27

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (0-3-0; 27/22); SJ - Korenar (3-2-0; 28/28)

The Condors are in Ontario Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Cameron Hebig, Vincent Desharnais, Joe Gambardella, Cody Corbett, Nolan Vesey

