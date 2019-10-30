Comets Grind out Win over Binghamton to Stay Undefeated

Utica, N.Y. - Two third period goals helped put away the Binghamton Devils as the Utica Comets took home a 3-1 win to round out a perfect month of October Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Francis Perron, Kole Lind, and Reid Boucher scored for Utica. Zane McIntyre stopped 24 of 25 shots to earn his fifth straight win.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes despite a number of chances from both squads. Binghamton thought they had scored after McIntyre was pushed over the line while covering the puck, but the play was nullified after an official review.

The Comets came out of the intermission on fire, hemming the Devils in their own zone for much of the first half of the period. Perron broke the scoreless deadlock six minutes into the second period when he deposited a rebound off a Sven Baertschi shot past Devils goalie Evan Cormier. Olli Juolevi also tallied an assist on the play. Utica continued to press the attack but were unable to build on their lead and took a 1-0 advantage into the second intermission.

Lind doubled the lead 3:16 into the third period after burying a back-door pass from Brogan Rafferty. Perron also picked up an assist. Brett Seney cut the lead in half three minutes later. The Comets survived a crucial penalty kill and Boucher put the game away with a goal at the 18:10 mark of the third.

The Comets are back in action Friday night at home against the Providence Bruins and Saturday against the Rochester Americans. Puck drop both nights is at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to use the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

