Devils Comeback Falls Short Against Comets, 3-1
October 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
UTICA - The Binghamton Devils were unable to solve the Utica Comets on Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss inside Adirondack Bank Center.
Following a scoreless first period, Utica broke the tie courtesy of Francis Perron. Sven Baertschi sent the puck off the right leg pad of goaltender Evan Cormier and Perron buried the rebound for his second of the year. Perron's goal came 6:10 into the second period with assists from Baertschi and Olli Juolevi. The Comets took the one-goal lead into the second intermission along with a 18-13 shot advantage.
Brogan Rafferty set up Kole Lind with a pass through the bottom of the hash marks for his third of the year to give the Comets a 2-0 lead just 3:16 into the third period. Assists on Lind's goal were given to Rafferty on the pass and Perron.
Binghamton answered back to pull within a goal as Brett Seney ripped home his sixth of the year. Seney hit Ben Street with a pass in the neutral zone and got the puck back at the top of the left circle going over the left shoulder of goaltender Zane McIntyre. Seney's goal came at 7:00 of the final period with the only assist going to Street.
Reid Boucher took advantage of a costly turnover against the Devils and gave the Comets their two-goal lead back with 1:50 left in the third. Boucher's goal was his 10th of the year, unassisted, and Utica took the 3-1 win. Cormier stopped 25 of 28 in the loss while McIntyre denied 24 of 25 for his fifth win.
After three games on the road, the Devils return home Wednesday, November 6 and Saturday, November 9, both against the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. November 9 is Military Appreciation Night presented by Lockheed Martin. All current and former military can get FREE tickets to the game with a valid Military ID at the front office on the third floor of th arena. Also, it's a specialty jersey night with a postgame jersey auction to benefit charity. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
