Somerset Patriots Welcomed Young Heart Patient as Part of Yankees' HOPE Week

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, welcomed four-year-old Nathaniel Montaque to TD Bank Ballpark as part of a Yankees' HOPE Week event on Wednesday, August 24.

The Yankees' HOPE Week initiative (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) is rooted in the fundamental belief that acts of goodwill provide hope and encouragement to more than just the recipient of the gesture. New York's affiliates are encouraged to participate in the program as well and plan special events at their given ballparks and community.

"It was our first time going to a baseball game so we didn't know what to expect but the experience was amazing," said Nathaniel's mother Natalie. "He is officially a baseball kid now and we are now lifelong Somerset Patriots fans."

Nathaniel was born prematurely with ASD (atrial septal defect), a hole in the wall of his heart that divides the upper chambers, at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center at 31 weeks. His condition eventually required surgery to repair the hole in his upper heart, which was performed in March of 2021 at the Children's Heart Center at Children's Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility.

Thanks to pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Mark Michael, pediatric nurse practitioner, Kelly Thibault, the expert medical teams at both Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and his incredible family support system, Nathaniel is healthy, active and doing great.

Organized by RWJBarnabas Health, the Official Health Care Provider of the Patriots, Nathaniel was joined by his parents, brother and aunt as he came to the ballpark to watch batting practice and meet the players and coaches of the 2022 team. Manager Dan Fiorito, top prospects Anthony Volpe, Everson Pereira, Austin Wells, Elijah Dunham and many others greeted the family, took pictures, and signed for the kids.

"Days like these are special for our team and organization," said Fiorito. "It was great meeting Nathaniel and his family and being able to give him this unique experience. We know he is a special kid and everyone here wishes him continued health and even more brighter days ahead."

In addition to the team autographed baseballs, Pereira gave Nathaniel a special bracelet that he wears for good luck as a gift. The luck continued on the field, as Pereira's sixth inning triple started a rally that put Somerset up in the team's 3-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Prior to the game, the Montaque family took a tour of TD Bank Ballpark and then were escorted down on the field where Nathaniel threw out a ceremonial first pitch joined by Dr. Michael and Kelly Thibault.

"It was a privilege to join Nathaniel for the ceremonial first pitch," said Dr. Michael, pediatric cardiologist at the Children's Heart Center at Children's Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility. "He's such an inspirational young boy and thanks to the Somerset Patriots, the entire family enjoyed an incredible gameday experience."

Added Natalie,"Nathaniel enjoyed throwing the first pitch and even still wears the bracelet he received from Everson. The fireworks at the end was the cherry on top for him."

