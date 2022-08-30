RubberDucks to Open 2023 Season Thursday, April 6 at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce their 2023 Early Edition Schedule with dates for the 138-game 2023 Double-A season. The club will play 69 home games in 2023, beginning with the home opener against the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday, April 6, and concluding on Sunday, Sept. 17, against the Altoona Curve.

The 2023 schedule consists of largely six-game series beginning on Tuesday and ending on Sunday. The RubberDucks will be at Canal Park for 12 weekends throughout the season playing, 11 six-game series and one three-game series to open the season.

"The fun and exciting 2022 season has us all looking forward to planning another great season for the best fans in baseball in 2023," RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander said. "With another full season and 12 weekends at Canal Park, there will be many opportunities for fans to enjoy affordable family fun in downtown Akron."

The RubberDucks will play a season-long 12-game homestand over 13 days beginning on Tuesday, May 23, against Bowie and ending on Sunday, June 4, against Hartford.

Other notable RubberDucks home dates and opponents include hosting Harrisburg on the Fourth of July and hosting the Portland SeaDogs for the first time since 2019 on May 2 through May 7.

Game times and promotions will be announced later.

