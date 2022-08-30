Reyes Ks 12 in Senators' 8-4 Win over Richmond

Luis Reyes struck out a career high twelve batters in 6.1 innings of relief work to lead the Senators to an 8-4 win over Richmond Tuesday night at The Diamond. Reyes took over in the second for starter Seth Romero and was outstanding. He allowed just one hit and walked only one. Harrisburg had ten hits in the game and snapped their three-game losing streak with the win.

Reyes relieved Seth Romero who started and went 1.2 innings and struggled with his command. He did strike out four and allowed just one hit, a two-run home run. Reyes retired 13 consecutive batters at one point. Reid Schaller pitched the ninth, allowing a run on two hits.

Jack Dunn had three hits including two doubles and he scored three times. Wilson Garcia had two hits, a single and a double, and drove in three runs. Garcia now has a ten-game hitting streak. Jackson Cluff doubled in two runs. Darren Baker doubled in a run and extended his hitting streak to eleven games. Robert Hassell III drove in two runs with a walk and an RBI single.

Richmond leads the season series eight games to five. The first half champions are now in last place in the Southwest division in the second half.

