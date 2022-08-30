August 30, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SUNDAY'S SERIES VICTORY - The Portland Sea Dogs captured a win in the finale against the Hartford Yard Goats, 4-1 on Sunday at Hadlock Field. Portland jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, David Hamilton launched a solo home run to right center. It was his 10th long ball of the season and gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. Hartford scored their first run in the top of the third. Zac Veen led off with a double. He stole third base, and the throw from Stephen Scott got into left, letting Veen score to tie the game 1-1. Portland regained the lead in the bottom of the third. Wilyer Abreu hit a solo homer to right. It was his first in a Sea Dogs uniform, and his 16th at the Double-A level this season, giving Portland a 2-1 lead. Another run came around to score for the Sea Dogs in the bottom of the fourth. Stephen Scott doubled to lead off the inning. Niko Kavadas followed with a double of his own, scoring Scott and making it a 3-1 game. The Sea Dogs scored their final run in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, Hamilton singled and stole second base. Christian Koss tripled to right, plating Hamilton, extending Portland's lead to 4-1. Portland bullpen held strong the rest of the way, with Brendan Nail picking up the save over 2.0 scoreless innings, locking up a 4-1 Sea Dogs win.

HAMILTON MAKING HISTORY - David Hamilton stole his Easter League-leading 58th base of the season. He continues to close in on the Sea Dogs franchise record that was set in 1999 when Julio Ramirez stole 64 bases in a Sea Dogs uniform. Hamilton had a great first half in terms of steals but turned it on when it came to the month of July. He stole 21 bases in July without being caught once. He has added nine steals in August and hasn't been caught stealing since June 29 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

CLINGING TO THE LEAD - After taking four games against Hartford last week, the Sea Dogs start their road trip in New Hampshire with a half-game lead in the Northeast Division over the Somerset Patriots. The Yard Goats are now 4.5 games behind first, while the Reading Fightin Phils have fallen 6.0 games behind. Somerset starts a series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in New York, while Reading and Hartford face off this week at Dunkin Donuts Park.

REDISCOVERING POWER - Wilyer Abreu launched his first home run in a Sea Dogs uniform on Sunday against the Yard Goats. It was his 16th home run in Double-A this season and his first since being traded to the Red Sox system. Abreu, and his teammate Enmanuel Valdez, were traded for Christian Vazquez on August 2nd, making Abreu's last game in the Astros system July 31. In that game, he went 2-for-3 with two home runs, and he wouldn't hit his next until August 28.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - August 30, 2008 - Clay Buchholz (1-0) hurled eight scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and Portland scored all seven runs over two innings to beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 7-0, Saturday night at Hadlock Field. Argenis Diaz drove in the game's first two runs with a triple in the seventh inning. Buchholz scattered two hits and issued only one walk in his first win with the 'Dogs. Aaron Bates went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Kyle Hart is set to go for the series opener in New Hampshire. Hart has mainly pitched out of the bullpen this season for the Sea Dogs but has made two starts in 2022. His last start came against Hartford on June 10, where he allowed five runs on seven hits over 1.2 innings. Hart's first start of the season came on June 4 against the Fisher Cats. He tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, giving up just one hit while striking out one.

