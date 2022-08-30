Veen Homers Yard Goats to Victory

August 30, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- Rockies top prospect Zac Veen cranked a solo home run to break a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning, and help the Hartford Yard Goats to a 7-3 victory against the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. It was the first game of a two-week homestand, the final homestand of the regular season for the Yard Goats. Fineas Del Bonta-Smith fired two scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts and registered the win to improve to 5-1.

The Yard Goats scored three runs in the third inning off Reading starting pitcher Noah Skirrow. Julio Carreras led off with a walk and Zac Veen reached on a fielder's choice. Kyle Datres followed with a two-run double, scoring Carreras and Veen and giving the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead. Grant Lavigne added an RBI double, scoring Datres to make it 3-0.

Reading got two runs in the fourth inning as Aldrem Corredor smashed a two-run homer off Hartford starter Mike Ruff to make it 3-2. The Fightins tied the game in the fifth inning on Jhailyn Ortiz' solo home run and it was 3-3.

Zac Veen broke the 3-3 tie by smashing a solo home run into the right field second deck off reliever Adam Leverett in the seventh inning. It was his first home run in Double-A. Hartford added three runs in the eighth inning on two wild pitches and an RBI double by Hunter Stovall.

The Yard Goats and Reading will play the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Mitch Kilkenny will start against Ethan Lindow. The broadcast can be heard on AM 1410, 100.9 FM or the iheart radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.