Somerset Patriots Announce 2023 Schedule

August 30, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced their 2023 schedule. It will be the team's third season as a member of the Yankees organization and Minor League Baseball.

The Patriots will open the season at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday, April 6 against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). Of the 138-game Eastern League schedule, 69 games will be hosted in Somerset from April 6 through September 10.

36 games will take place on weekend dates. The team will be home on Father's Day (Sunday, June 18) and Independence Day (Tuesday, July 4) next season.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) make two trips to Bridgewater in 2023. The Double-A Subway Series will take place at home from Tuesday, May 2 to Sunday, May 7 and again from Tuesday, August 8 to Sunday, August 13.

The Patriots will play 10 of the other 11 Eastern League teams at some point at home and/or on the road in 2023. Somerset will not play the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants).

The team will be announcing start times and more information about the schedule after the conclusion of the 2022 season. Dates and times are subject to change.

Deposits are now being accepted for 2023 Season Ticket plans to lock in seats for the upcoming season.

