Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Somerset Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
August 30, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - Tuesday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Somerset Patriots at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game will be made up at a later date to be determined.
Fans will still get a chance to cheer on their favorite bars in "Bar Wars" which was initially scheduled for Tuesday night. It will now take place on Thursday September 15th featuring The Brickyard, The Grove, and Red Jug Pub.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange their tickets to go to any future Rumble Ponies home game this season.
For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.
