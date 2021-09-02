Somerset and Bowie Split Twinbill
September 2, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bowie, Maryland - The Somerset Patriots (61-43) and Bowie Baysox (60-43) split Thursday night's doubleheader at Prince George's Stadium. Somerset took game one 3-2, while Bowie salvaged the split with a 7-3 win in game two.
The Baysox carried a 1-0 lead into the top of the fourth inning in game one before a two-out, three-run home run from Dermis Garcia (27) put the Patriots ahead 3-1.
That was enough offense for Somerset while starting pitcher Luis Medina struck out 10 and allowed two runs over 4.2 innings of work. Kevin Gadea earned the win with a 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, while Addison Russ (S, 3) worked a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
Somerset jumped ahead in the first inning in game two on a two-out RBI double from Michael Beltre. But that was the only lead for the Patriots in the ballgame.
Patriots' starter Jhony Brito (L, 2-3) yielded seven runs across five innings, all with two out in the inning.
The Baysox took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first on a Johnny Rizer two-run single. They added three runs in the fourth on a run-scoring fielder's choice and a Shayne Fontana (1) two-run home run.
Oswald Peraza made it a 5-3 game in the top of the fifth on a two-run single, but the Baysox got the runs back in the bottom of the fifth on a Rizer (11) two-out, two-run home run.
Peraza plated a run in the seventh to top off a 4-for-4 game with three RBI.
Morgan McSweeney (W, 1-0) earned the win with a scoreless 1.1 innings of relief.
The Patriots are 0.5 games up on the Baysox for the second spot in the Double-A Northeast League playoff picture with 15 games left in the regular season.
Somerset continues its six-game series in Bowie Friday night. First pitch at Prince George's Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Oswald Peraza of the Somerset Patriots enters the dugout
