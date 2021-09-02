Rizer Delivers Huge Split with Four-RBI Nightcap

Johnny Rizer had a clutch nightcap, driving home four runs, all with two down as the Baysox salvaged a split of their doubleheader with Somerset in a 7-6 game two. Somerset won the opener 3-2.

In game two the Baysox trailed early 1-0, when Rizer stepped up for a first time. With runners at second and third and two down, Rizer singled up the middle to give the Baysox the lead. Later on the night, Rizer provided more insurance with two down again. He lifted an off-speed pitch down over the right field wall with a soaring two run home run to right to double Bowie's lead at 7-3.

Earlier in the game the Baysox had more two-out damage. Left fielder Shayne Fontana hit his first Double-A home run, a two-run drive to put the Baysox up 5-1.

In Game One, the Baysox two solo home runs weren't enough in a 3-2 defeat. The Baysox got a solo shot from Jordan Westburg to take a 1-0 lead. It was the first Double-A home run for the young shortstop. Later in the night down 3-1, Patrick Dorrian's 18th home run of the season brought Bowie within one at 3-2.

But the Baysox couldn't climb all the way back. For a second time in the series, a three-run Delmis Garcia home run was the difference as Somerset grabbed the opener 3-2. Garcia's home run was his league leading 27th of the season.

Morgan McSweeney was dominant in game two out of the pen retiring all four faced to get his first Double-A win. Chris Burgess debuted for the Baysox catching both ends of the doubleheader, and reaching base four times in the twinbill.

Bowie is now a half game back of Somerset for second in the 12-team Double-A Northeast League. The top two teams will play for the league's title in the third week of September.

Game four of the series will be Friday, September 3rd with Grayson Rodriguez looking to help vault the Baysox back into playoff position. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

