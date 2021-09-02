Remainder of Flying Squirrels' Series in Binghamton Canceled

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The remainder of the Richmond Flying Squirrels' series in Binghamton has been canceled as COVID-19 testing and contact tracing continues within the Rumble Ponies organization.

The Flying Squirrels return home to open a six-game homestand against the Akron RubberDucks next week, the final home series in Richmond in 2021. The series begins on Tuesday night with Funnville Family Reunion at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans 21 & older will receive a Flying Squirrels Family mesh hat presented by Bud Light. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the ballpark gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

