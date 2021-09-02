Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Harrisburg Senators

ERIE SEAWOLVES (56-48, 8.5 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (39-64, 25.0 GB SW Div, 6th)

RHP BEAU BRIESKE (1-1, 3.33 ERA) VS. RHP JOAN ADON (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 / 6:05 PM / UPMC PARK

GAME #105 / HOME GAME #51 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 VS. HARRISBURG, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP REESE OLSON (1-0, 2.00 ERA) vs. RHP MARIO SANCHEZ (3-7, 3.94 ERA)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 VS. HARRISBURG, 4:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-3, 5.53 ERA) vs. RHP JACKSON TETREAULT (4-2, 3.99 ERA)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 VS. HARRISBURG, 1:35 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (5-6, 4.62 ERA) vs. TBA

LAST GAME

The Erie SeaWolves smothered the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night at UPMC Park to win their second straight game. Erie packed nine runs into the fifth inning, and leaned on six shutout frames from Garrett Hill to finish with a 9-1 win. For the first time in over two weeks, Erie got a quality start from their starting pitcher. Garret Hill logged six scoreless innings for the SeaWolves to earn his second win and extend his scoreless streak to 10 consecutive innings. Harrisburg loaded the bases against Hill in the second inning, but Hill retired the next ten batters to regain control. The win moved Hill to 2-0 on the year with Erie, as he's won both of his outings with the SeaWolves since being promoted from High-A. Offensively, the game boiled down to the fifth inning, as Erie plated nine runs on eight hits, with every member of the lineup reaching safely at least once. It was the second time this season Erie had scored at least nine in an inning.

