September 2, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

RAINING 'CATS AND 'DOGS IN MANCHESTER - The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats were postponed due to inclement weather again last night. The two clubs have now had nine rain-affected matchups throughout the season. The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will now play a doubleheader Friday night, a single game Saturday and another doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. It will be the last time the two teams meet for the season.

THE STREAK OFFICIALLY COMES TO A CLOSE - After the 6-3 loss to the Fisher Cats in the resumed suspended game on Tuesday night, the official winning streak sits at 14 games. The winning streak continues to be the longest in franchise history.

JACK LOPEZ MAKES MLB DEBUT - Last night, former Portland Sea Dog Jack Lopez made his Major League Debut for the Boston Red Sox in Tampa Bay. In five games at the beginning of the year with the Sea Dogs, he was batting .421 with three doubles, one home run (grand slam) and nine RBI. Yesterday he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts for the Red Sox and is in the lineup again tonight.

ACTIVE STREAKS - Rio Gomez and Joan Martinez continued their scoreless streaks last series. LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 13 appearances spanning 20.0 innings with only 11 hits and 22 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last eight games (10.1 innings) while allowing just four hits and striking out 13.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs remain in fourth place in the Northeast League, 7.0 games out of first place. The Akron RubberDucks are in first place with the Somerset Patriots in second place, 3.5 games out of first. The Bowie Baysox are in third place, 4.0 games behind Akron. Portland is only 3.5 games out of a playoff spot, with two more games to make up this week and a suspended game to resume next week against Binghamton.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Brayan Bello will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched 8/21 vs Binghamton and tossed 5.0 innings allowing four runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five. He allowed one home run. It was Bello's third losing decision of the season. Bello has faced the Fisher Cats three times which have all resulted in no decisions. He has thrown a combined 13.1 innings allowing five runs on 14 hits while walking four and striking out 17. Bello has held New Hampshire to .275 batting average and has 3.38 ERA against the Fisher Cats.

