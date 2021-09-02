Senators' Comeback Comes up Short

The Senators late rally came up one run short in their 6-5 loss to Erie Thursday night at UPMC Park in Erie. The Senators rallied scoring twice in the fifth to trim the deficit to 6-2. They tallied two more in the eighth, but left the bases loaded. In the ninth, they scored a run and had the tying run at second when the game ended.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Joan Adon went the first three innings and allowed six runs on seven hits. Erie scored five runs in the second on four hits. Seven of his nine outs recorded were via the strikeout.

Alex Troop went four innings in his Senators debut allowing just a hit while striking out five.

Reid Schaller pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

WITH THE GAVEL

Every Senator starter had a hit except Cole Freeman. Aldrem Corredor, KJ Harrison and Osvaldo Duarte all doubled.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators had a tough break in the eighth inning when with two outs, Freeman lined a pitch off the pitcher that ricocheted to the second baseman who caught it. It was ticketed to be a game tying two-run single to center. The Senators struck out 12 times, the fifth straight game the Sens have struck out at least 12 times. The Senators pitching staff struck out 14 Erie batters.

ON DECK

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game four of their six-game series Friday at 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park in Erie. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:45 p.m.

