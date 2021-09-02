Remainder of Series against Flying Squirrels Postponed

September 2, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The remainder of the Rumble Ponies series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been canceled as testing and contact tracing continues. The Rumble Ponies will continue to follow Minor League Baseball's Covid-19 health and safety protocols and will continue to practice caution and follow the guidance of medical experts. Further updates will be provided as available. The Rumble Ponies will return home on September 14 to face the Reading Fightin' Phils.

Fans with tickets to Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday's games can exchange their tickets to go to any future Rumble Ponies home game this season.

All promotions, giveaways, and ceremonies scheduled for this week will take place during the final homestand of the season September 14th through 19th against the Reading Fightin Phils. This includes WBNG Community Night, Back in Black Jerseys, David Wright Bobblehead Giveaway sponsored by IBM, Binghamton Baseball Shrine Induction, Scout Night, and more!

For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.