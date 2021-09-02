SeaWolves Announce 2022 Game Dates & Opponents

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today release their game dates and opponents for the 2022 season. Opening Night at UPMC Park, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is scheduled for Friday, April 8 as the SeaWolves take on the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians).

The 2022 schedule includes 138 total games, with 69 home games at UPMC Park. With the exception of the season-opening three-game series against Akron, all other series at UPMC Park will be six games, beginning on Tuesday and ending on Sunday.

The SeaWolves will host the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Altoona Curve, for two series at UPMC Park (May 3-8 and September 6-11). Fans can see the future stars of the Cleveland Guardians when Akron comes to UPMC Park for three series (April 8-10, June 28-July 3 and August 16-21).

Other 2022 opponents at UPMC Park include the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays), Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles), Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) and Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies). The SeaWolves do not play the Hartford Yard Goats in 2022 and will only play the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) on the road.

Ticket packages, promotions and game times for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

