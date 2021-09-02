Roberto Pérez Guides Battenfield, Ducks to 5-0 Win over Curve

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Pérez went 1-for-3 with a double and worked through six scoreless innings with right-hander Peyton Battenfield, while Brayan Rocchio drove in three runs to help the Akron RubberDucks defeat the Altoona Curve, 5-0, on Thursday night at Canal Park. Akron is a league-leading and season-best 26 games above .500.

Turning Point

Akron broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth, when Rocchio lined a one-out solo home run deep over the left-field wall off Curve left-hander Omar Cruz.

Mound Presence

Battenfield kept the Curve lineup off balance, striking out at least one in five of his six innings. In total, Battenfield worked six scoreless, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out six. Dakody Clemmer and Ben Krauth each struck out two in scoreless innings. Nick Mikolajchak worked a scoreless ninth to finish out the RubberDucks' 11th shutout.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks added to the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh, when Ike Freeman doubled to the FirstEnergy Power Alley sign in left-center field, scoring Victor Nova and making it 2-0. After a Will Brennan walk, Rocchio kept his hot night going, doubling home Freeman and Brennan to make it 4-0. In the eighth, Chris Roller reached on an infield single, stole second base and scored on Freeman's second RBI single to make it 5-0.

Notebook

Pérez has caught 11 scoreless innings by Akron starters in two rehab games this week...Thursday was the first time in nine games since Aug. 22 that the RubberDucks were in a scoreless game entering the third inning...Freeman had his first multi-RBI game since July 13 against Harrisburg...Game Time: 2:47...Attendance: 2,242.

On the Pond

Union Home Mortgage Welcomes You Home To Canal Park for the six-game RubberDucks homestand with the Altoona Curve, continuing Friday at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Left-hander Adam Scott (2-2, 3.12 ERA) is scheduled to start against Curve right-hander Travis MacGregor (3-6, 6.90 ERA). Roberto Pérez is scheduled for another rehab game with the RubberDucks. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on NEOSportsRadio.com, the NEO Sports Radio iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

