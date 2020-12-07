Solar Bears Sign Piccinich, D'Amigo

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has signed forwards J.J. Piccinich and Jerry D'Amigo. Orlando has also released forwards Erik Bradford and Adam Rockwood from its training camp roster.

Piccinich (PICK-ihn-itch), 24, returns to the Solar Bears, where he played his rookie season in 2017-18 while he was under contract to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, posting 43 points (18g-25a) and 30 penalty minutes in 69 games. Last season, Piccinich led the Tulsa Oilers in scoring with 54 points (12g-42a) and 24 penalty minutes in 59 games and represented the club at the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic. He also appeared in four games with the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL, logging four penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound forward has appeared in 190 career ECHL games with Tulsa, Newfoundland and Orlando, and has produced 128 points (39g-89a) and 84 penalty minutes. Piccinich also captured the 2019 Kelly Cup with Newfoundland. He has also appeared in 10 AHL games with San Antonio and Toronto, posting one assist and four penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Paramus, N.J. native played major junior hockey for the London Knights of the OHL, recording 138 points (56g-82a) and 43 penalty minutes in 132 games. Piccinich also helped the Knights capture the 2016 Memorial Cup and OHL playoff championship. He also played one season of college hockey at Boston University, notching four points (1g-3a) and two penalty minutes in 25 games for the Terriers program.

Piccinich was originally a fourth-round selection (#103 overall) of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL Draft.

D'Amigo, 29, joins Orlando after posting 22 points (9g-13a) and 34 penalty minutes in 41 games for German club ERC Ingolstadt last season.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound forward is a veteran of 568 games of professional hockey in Germany, Finland, the AHL and NHL, recording 286 points (125g-161a) and 341 penalty minutes. D'Amigo's NHL tenure includes 31 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres.

The Binghamton, N.Y. native played one season of major junior hockey with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL, posting 28 points (12g-16a) and 12 penalty minutes in 21 games. D'Amigo also played one season of college hockey at R.P.I., notching 34 points (10g-24a) and 37 penalty minutes in 35 games for the Engineers.

D'Amigo has also represented the United States in international competition, helping the Americans to a gold medal finish in 2010 and a bronze medal in 2011.

D'Amigo was originally a sixth-round selection (#158 overall) of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2009 NHL Draft.

Orlando Solar Bears 2020 Training Camp Roster (as of Dec. 7, 2020):

Forwards

Abbandonato, Peter [SYR]

Alvaro, Matt [R]

Bird, Tyler

Cammarata, Taylor

Coughler, Jake

D'Amigo, Jerry [V]

Huntington, Jimmy [TBL]

Kozun, Tad

Langan, Tristin

LeBlanc, Chris

Lohin, Ryan [R-TBL]

Luchuk, Aaron

May, Johno

Pavlychev, Nikita [R-SYR]

Piccinich, J.J.

Defensemen

Boyd, Rich

Green, Alex [R-TBL]

Kuqali, Alexander

Lohan, Kevin

McInnis, Luke [R]

McNally, Patrick

Meyer, Paul [R]

Panico, Tommy

Semykin, Dmitry [R-TBL]

Stephens, Devante [SYR]

Goaltenders

Lackey, Michael [R]

Sparks, Garret

Windsor, Clint [SYR]

Key:

[R] = Rookie

[V] = Veteran

[TO] = Tryout

[TBL] = Tampa Bay Lightning contract

[SYR] = Syracuse Crunch contract

The Solar Bears open the 2020-21 season, presented by XYMOPrint, on the road against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Orlando's first home game of the 2020-21 season will be played at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

